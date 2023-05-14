Sierra Kerr and Lennix Smith Win Harvey Norman Sydney Surf Pro Junior

Sierra Kerr (AUS) and Lennix Smith (AUS) have claimed victory at the Harvey Norman Sydney Surf Pro Junior, World Surf League (WSL) Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event at North Narrabeen today. The pair had to overcome a massive field of Australia and Oceania's best 20-and-under surfers as they look to book a spot at the 2023 WSL World Junior Championships.

Sierra Kerr chaired to victroy.......again. - WSL / Noah Regan

It was the second time in just over a week that the duo found themselves on the winner's podium with both Kerr and Smith winning the recent Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior. It was an exciting Finals Day as North Narrabeen turned on more fun surf in the two-to-three foot range.

For Kerr, it wrapped up a hugely successful two weeks with the 16-year-old winning the Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior and the Gold Coast Challenger Series Trials event. She then posted an excellent score to almost overcome 8x World Champion Stepanie Gilmore (AUS) in the Round of 16 at Snapper Rocks. Today's win marks Kerr's third straight on the 2023 JQS and solidifies her spot on top of the rankings.

"This is my first time here in North Narrabeen," Kerr said. "It's such a sick spot and the waves are so fun. I'm stoked to be able to compete in an event here and get the win."

Sierra Kerr - WSL / Noah Regan

Lennix Smith (AUS) continues to get his Junior Series season back on track, winning another event to move into the World Junior Championship qualification conversation. Smith had a slow start to the year but since winning the Gold Coast Open QS 1000, he has been on a roll, now with back-to-back JQS victories.

"I'm really happy to get a win here," Smith said. "This place has so much history and is so important in competitive surfing so to win here is really special."