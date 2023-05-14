Sierra Kerr (AUS) and Lennix Smith (AUS) have claimed victory at the Harvey Norman Sydney Surf Pro Junior, World Surf League (WSL) Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event at North Narrabeen today. The pair had to overcome a massive field of Australia and Oceania's best 20-and-under surfers as they look to book a spot at the 2023 WSL World Junior Championships.
Sierra Kerr chaired to victroy.......again. - WSL / Noah Regan
It was the second time in just over a week that the duo found themselves on the winner's podium with both Kerr and Smith winning the recent Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior. It was an exciting Finals Day as North Narrabeen turned on more fun surf in the two-to-three foot range.
For Kerr, it wrapped up a hugely successful two weeks with the 16-year-old winning the Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior and the Gold Coast Challenger Series Trials event. She then posted an excellent score to almost overcome 8x World Champion Stepanie Gilmore (AUS) in the Round of 16 at Snapper Rocks. Today's win marks Kerr's third straight on the 2023 JQS and solidifies her spot on top of the rankings.
"This is my first time here in North Narrabeen," Kerr said. "It's such a sick spot and the waves are so fun. I'm stoked to be able to compete in an event here and get the win."
Sierra Kerr - WSL / Noah Regan
Lennix Smith (AUS) continues to get his Junior Series season back on track, winning another event to move into the World Junior Championship qualification conversation. Smith had a slow start to the year but since winning the Gold Coast Open QS 1000, he has been on a roll, now with back-to-back JQS victories.
"I'm really happy to get a win here," Smith said. "This place has so much history and is so important in competitive surfing so to win here is really special."
Lennix Smith - WSL / Noah Regan
Sierra Kerr and Lennix Smith Win Harvey Norman Sydney Surf Pro Junior
WSL
Sierra Kerr (AUS) and Lennix Smith (AUS) have claimed victory at the Harvey Norman Sydney Surf Pro Junior, World Surf League (WSL) Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event at North Narrabeen today. The pair had to overcome a massive field of Australia and Oceania's best 20-and-under surfers as they look to book a spot at the 2023 WSL World Junior Championships.Sierra Kerr chaired to victroy.......again. - WSL / Noah Regan
It was the second time in just over a week that the duo found themselves on the winner's podium with both Kerr and Smith winning the recent Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior. It was an exciting Finals Day as North Narrabeen turned on more fun surf in the two-to-three foot range.
For Kerr, it wrapped up a hugely successful two weeks with the 16-year-old winning the Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior and the Gold Coast Challenger Series Trials event. She then posted an excellent score to almost overcome 8x World Champion Stepanie Gilmore (AUS) in the Round of 16 at Snapper Rocks. Today's win marks Kerr's third straight on the 2023 JQS and solidifies her spot on top of the rankings.
"This is my first time here in North Narrabeen," Kerr said. "It's such a sick spot and the waves are so fun. I'm stoked to be able to compete in an event here and get the win."Sierra Kerr - WSL / Noah Regan
Lennix Smith (AUS) continues to get his Junior Series season back on track, winning another event to move into the World Junior Championship qualification conversation. Smith had a slow start to the year but since winning the Gold Coast Open QS 1000, he has been on a roll, now with back-to-back JQS victories.
"I'm really happy to get a win here," Smith said. "This place has so much history and is so important in competitive surfing so to win here is really special."Lennix Smith - WSL / Noah Regan
Lennix Smith
Lennix Smith goes back-to-back at Cabarita while Kerr breaks through with her first ever WSL event win.
Watch all the best bits from an action packed Finals Day at Cabarita Beach.
Duo take career best results at Cabarita Beach on the eve of QS5,000 event.
Australia/Oceania
Pair dominate finals Day at Snapper Rocks as they charge towards World Junior Championships qualification.
Championship Tour Hopefuls and World Champions Arrive on Gold Coast Ahead of Challenger Series Season Opener as Sierra Kerr and Cooper
Competitors Raise The Bar in Challenging Conditions at Tallebudgera as Eight Surfers Remain Ahead of Finals Day at Snapper Rocks.
Early Rounds Run in Small Fun Waves at Tallebudgerra With Mixed Results For Top Seeds On Day 1 of Competiton.
Over 100 of Australia / Ocenaia's Best 20 and Under Surfers Descend on The Southern Gold Coast Ahead of 3 Day Event -- Pro Junior Event to