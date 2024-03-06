COPACABANA BEACH, Central Coast, NSW / Australia (Wednesday, March 6, 2024) - Competition has continued at the 2024 Ryde Central Coast Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000, with another full day of action. Day 3 saw competition move from Avoca to Copacabana, where competitors were treated to super fun surf in the two-to-three-foot range.
Today witnessed the completion of the men's Round of 64 and the women's Round of 48 with some of Australia, Oceania and Asia's best up-and-coming talent ripping in for a spot on in the seeded rounds.
Nao Omura - WSL / Bella Murphy
A standout across the women's field was Noosa's Gia Lorentson (AUS), who scored the highest single wave score for the day with an 8.00 point ride (out of a possible 10). She then backed it up with a 5.50 for her powerful approach for a two-wave combination of 13.50 (out of a possible 20).
Lennix Smith - WSL / Bella Murphy
The highest score of the event so far went to form surfer Lennix Smith (AUS), who was the standout performer for the second day in a row. The young South Coaster posted a 16.00 point two-wave combination that included an excellent 8.75.
The competition will resume tomorrow at 7:30am local time on the Central Coast, with a live broadcast running for the remainder of the event.
The 2024 Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000 will run from March 4 - 8, for more information and results or to watch Finals Day live, head to WorldSurfLeague.com or download the free WSL App.
Copacabana Beach Lights Up For Day 3 of The Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000
WSL
COPACABANA BEACH, Central Coast, NSW / Australia (Wednesday, March 6, 2024) - Competition has continued at the 2024 Ryde Central Coast Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000, with another full day of action. Day 3 saw competition move from Avoca to Copacabana, where competitors were treated to super fun surf in the two-to-three-foot range.
Today witnessed the completion of the men's Round of 64 and the women's Round of 48 with some of Australia, Oceania and Asia's best up-and-coming talent ripping in for a spot on in the seeded rounds.Nao Omura - WSL / Bella Murphy
A standout across the women's field was Noosa's Gia Lorentson (AUS), who scored the highest single wave score for the day with an 8.00 point ride (out of a possible 10). She then backed it up with a 5.50 for her powerful approach for a two-wave combination of 13.50 (out of a possible 20).Lennix Smith - WSL / Bella Murphy
The highest score of the event so far went to form surfer Lennix Smith (AUS), who was the standout performer for the second day in a row. The young South Coaster posted a 16.00 point two-wave combination that included an excellent 8.75.
The competition will resume tomorrow at 7:30am local time on the Central Coast, with a live broadcast running for the remainder of the event.
The 2024 Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000 will run from March 4 - 8, for more information and results or to watch Finals Day live, head to WorldSurfLeague.com or download the free WSL App.
Lennix Smith
Kerr and Smith Make it Back-to-Back Wins on the Junior Series as North Narrabeen Delivers Fun Surf For Finals Day.
Lennix Smith goes back-to-back at Cabarita while Kerr breaks through with her first ever WSL event win.
Watch all the best bits from an action packed Finals Day at Cabarita Beach.
Duo take career best results at Cabarita Beach on the eve of QS5,000 event.
Australia/Oceania
Jordan Lawler and Macy Callaghan deliver excellence and Kana Nakashio opens strong as Quarterfinalists decided in men's and women's
World Junior Champions Dominate Birubi Beach as Kerr Continues Domination in 2024.
Competitors Light Up Small Fun Surf at Birubi Beach -- Nyxie Ryan and Winter Vincent Finish Runners-Up.
Camplify Port Stephens Pro Brings Elite Level Surfing Back to NSW Coast -- Day 1 Sees the Stage Set For Finals Day Tomorrow.
Alister Reginato and Nyxie Ryan win QS 1000, while Northern Beaches duo Tully White and Declan Wyton sweep LQS.