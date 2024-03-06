- WSL / Bella Murphy
NewsAustralia/OceaniaLennix Smith

Copacabana Beach Lights Up For Day 3 of The Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000

COPACABANA BEACH, Central Coast, NSW / Australia (Wednesday, March 6, 2024) - Competition has continued at the 2024 Ryde Central Coast Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000, with another full day of action. Day 3 saw competition move from Avoca to Copacabana, where competitors were treated to super fun surf in the two-to-three-foot range.

Today witnessed the completion of the men's Round of 64 and the women's Round of 48 with some of Australia, Oceania and Asia's best up-and-coming talent ripping in for a spot on in the seeded rounds.

Nao Omura Nao Omura - WSL / Bella Murphy

A standout across the women's field was Noosa's Gia Lorentson (AUS), who scored the highest single wave score for the day with an 8.00 point ride (out of a possible 10). She then backed it up with a 5.50 for her powerful approach for a two-wave combination of 13.50 (out of a possible 20).

Lennix Smith Lennix Smith - WSL / Bella Murphy

The highest score of the event so far went to form surfer Lennix Smith (AUS), who was the standout performer for the second day in a row. The young South Coaster posted a 16.00 point two-wave combination that included an excellent 8.75.

The competition will resume tomorrow at 7:30am local time on the Central Coast, with a live broadcast running for the remainder of the event.

The 2024 Ryde Central Coast Pro QS 3000 will run from March 4 - 8, for more information and results or to watch Finals Day live, head to WorldSurfLeague.com or download the free WSL App.

