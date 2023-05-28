High Winds, Continued Weather Casts Lay Day Pattern at the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic pres. by Katin

The final showdown for the North America Regional Longboard Title still hangs in the balance after back-to-back lay days were called at the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic presented by Katin. Some of the region's top competitors await their start to conclude the 2023 Regional Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) and make their move toward the 2023 Longboard Tour. But, with high winds blustering in excess of 30mph and scattered thunderstorms, competition hasn't been able to get underway as event organizers now look to finish the event on Monday, May 29.

Wild weather and lay days? No worries for the Katin team in the bustling town of Virginia Beach as competition awaits its start on Monday, May 29. Video: James Sarandis

"Our team has kept a constant look at conditions and weather patterns over the last few days, but we've had no success in getting a window to run heats," said North America Regional Tour Manager Brian Robbins. "We're hoping that tomorrow morning provides us with an early start and we can run the event on the final day of the waiting period to crown our event and North America Regional Longboard Champions. We will make a call at 7:30 a.m. for a possible 8:00 a.m. start."

With the event pushed to the last day of competition, a condensed heat draw will allow for the one day, winner-take-all finish.

Event wildcard Greyson Messier and other competitors challenged the conditions to get acquainted with the iconic 1st Street Jetty lineup, but fell victim to a board being broken in half. However, the 16-year-old joined Katin and Coastal Edge team members on sight-seeing around Virginia Beach's busy town.

"We're itching to surf and get competition underway so we're pretty psyched," said Messier. "Some crazy conditions yesterday [and I broke my board]. We've been drinking loads of coffee and eating our way through all of the fine dining establishments of Virginia Beach. We went to the Virginia Beach Aquarium which was awesome. There's also some fun skateparks around town to check out. Hoping conditions improve, but it's Mother Nature and it's out of our hands so we'll have fun either way."

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. ET for a possible 8:00 a.m. ET start for Finals Day.