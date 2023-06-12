Opening Day Delights With Excellent Conditions At Krui Pro QS 5,000

The 2023 Krui Pro QS 5,000 got underway today in solid 5-6 foot waves at Ujung Bocur with excellent opportunities for scoring. The Men's Round of 128 was completed as well as the first four heats of the Round of 96 for a full first day of competition.

Elliot Paerata-Reid - WSL / Tim Hain

Elliot Paerata-Reid earned the highest heat total of the day with 14.16 (out of a possible 20) for his impressive turns and smart wave selection. "I fell on the first turn on my first wave, and it put me in the perfect position, as the wave kind of went under everybody," explained Paerata-Reid. "It was one of those foamy ones on the take-off that cleaned up down the line and hit the reef perfectly, letting me do three big turns. Stoked to make that heat."

Paerata-Reid placed equal third in the 2019 Krui Pro, and loves coming back to Krui. "I've been here before several times and I feel like this wave really suits my surfing. I'm taking it heat by heat, but I'm keen to do better this year for sure."

Winter Vincent - WSL / Tim Hain

The first excellent wave of the event was put up by 18-year-old Winter Vincent in his QS debut. Winter scored an 8.17 in his first heat and was off to a great start. "I'm pretty stoked," reacted Winter. "It was a good wave, I saw it line up, and it had a pretty nice bowl. All the waves are good out there but you have to be patient and time it right. I got lucky with the wave, glad I finished it off."

"I'm from Manly Beach, where the waves aren't as good as this but it's good too. This is my first time to Krui, but I've been to Bali and other places in Indonesia," said Winter.

Former Indonesian pro surfer, Dede Suryana was happy to make it through the first heat of the day, but was later forced to withdraw due to injury. "The conditions were great out there, the only problem was with myself," said Suryana, who unfortunately injured his back. "I tweaked my back a couple days ago in a free surf, but was feeling fine this morning until I went for a big turn and something clicked in my back. I'm 37 now so things are not like they used to be," he added.

Tipi Jabrik had a tight heat against Kasey Lane and local Eki Setiawan. "Last year Eki beat me in the final seconds, so that was my motivation for getting out there and getting one over on him. It came down to the last minute, so I'm feeling satisfied and happy to be moving into the next round."

In the glaring afternoon sun, the occasional wide set would catch competitors by surprise, but a few gems would provide them with excellent scoring opportunities. Archer Curtis and Byron Stapleton, as well as Shotaro Wake and Teddy Dag Bille scored big to advance through their Opening Round heats.

In the Round of 96, Hugh Vaughan, Korbin Hutchings, Raphael Castro, and Jack Thomas won their heats to advance into the Round of 64.

The next call will be on Tuesday, June 14 at 06:30 AM local time.