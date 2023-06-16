Krui Pro Junior Finalists Decided

The 2023 Krui Pro QS 5,000 and Pro Junior entered the fifth day of competition with a mixed bag of weather and waves, from onshore 2-foot to the occasional 3-4 foot sets rolling down the Ujung Bocur point. The Pro Junior Men and Women had to utilize their physical and mental strength in their chase for a spot in Final's Day.

The field of Pro Junior Men's and Women's was narrowed down to the final 8 competitors by the end of a day that included a two hour break in mid day during the low tide, which allowed conditions to improve.

Monnojo Yahagi was on a tear, winning each heat convincingly with his powerful backside attack. With an excellent heat total of 17.44 (out of a possible 20) in his Round of 32 heat,he went on to win his Quarterfinal and Seminfinal matchups as well. "I saw that the judges like it when you catch the set waves, and then have a strong finish, so I always tried to do that in my heats," said Yahagi. "This is my second time to Krui, and I really like it here, it is Bagus!"

To make it to the top of the podium, he'll have to get past a trio of Indonesia's best. Westen Hirst, Bronson Meydi, and Made Ariyana will all be gunning for the win.

Taking out the second Semifinal, I Made Ariyana who hails from Serangan Island in Bali, posted an excellent 8.17 as the top score and a heat total of 15.00. He defeated fellow Indonesians Bronson Meydi and I Made Mahendra.

Anon Matsuoka - WSL / Tim Hain

In women's Pro Junior, Japan's Anon Matsuoka posted an excellent 9.00 in her Quarterfinal heat to post the top total heat score of 15.33, and advanced to the Final after finishing second in her Semifinal clash.

"I'm so happy to get a spot in the final," said Matsuoka. "It was a bit tricky out there and every heat was really different. In my Quarterfinal there were more big waves so I sat outside and waited for the sets and that got me the heat win, but in the Semifinal it was smaller and slower so I had to change my strategy to catch more waves and the smaller ones were better. I didn't win the heat but got through, so I'm happy. I'm excited to be here in Krui and be competing, and hope I can win the final."

Krui Pro Junior Women's Final Matchup: Kana Nakashio (JPN) Anon Matsuoka (JPN) Cocona Kawase (JPN) Jasmine Studer (INA)

Krui Pro Junior Men's Final Matchup: Monnojo Yahagi (JPN) Westen Hirst (INA) Made Aryina (INA) Bronson Meydi (INA)

The Pro Junior Finals are scheduled for Sunday, June 18, the final day of competition.

The next call will be tomorrow, Saturday, June 17 at 6:30 a.m. local time for a possible 6:45 a.m. start.