- WSL / Ethan Smith
NewsAustralia/Oceania

Stage Set For 2023 Skullcandy Pro Junior at Lennox Head

Over 100 of the Australia and Oceania region's best 20 and under surfers have descended on Lennox Head in Northern New South Wales ahead of the 2023 Skullcandy Pro Junior, World Surf League (WSL) event. The event, which runs as part of the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open, will run from July 8 - 11.

The four-day event will play a massive part in qualifying surfers for the 2023 WSL World Junior Championship and has attracted some of the sport's most promising up and comers including Sierra Kerr (AUS), Willow Hardy (AUS), Marlon Harrison (AUS) and Harly Walters (AUS) to name a few.

Former event competitors include a range of current and former Championship Tour (CT) surfers such as Molly Picklum, Mikey, Owen and Tyler Wright, Jack Robinson, reigning World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle and local surfers Mikey McDonagh and Nyxie Ryan.

With small surf likely on Saturday, competition is likely to commence on Sunday morning as a new swell is expected to fill in over the coming days.

The 2023 Skullcandy Pro Junior will run from July 8 - 11 at Lennox Head on the beautiful North Coast of New South Wales.

- WSL / Tim Hain
- WSL / Tim Hain
- WSL / Tim Hain
- WSL / Federico Vanno
- WSL / Tim Hain
- WSL
- WSL
- WSL
- WSL
- WSL
