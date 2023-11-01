SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay and Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic Revamped for 2023/2024 Season

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) and Regional Longboard Qualifying Series are set to take on the SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by Surfing For Hope December 4 - 10. This marks the halfway point of the 2023/2024 QS season for North America competitors with 1,000 points on the line toward 2024 Challenger Series qualification. The Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic will also kick off the North America Regional Longboard Qualifying Series season toward 2024 WSL Longboard Tour qualification.

"These events are the perfect introduction for newcomers to the WSL for an opportunity at earning points alongside competing against some of the best our region has to offer," said WSL North America Regional Manager Meg Bernardo. "It's incredible to see the work contest director Andy Mckay and Surfing For Hope are doing to help keep these important events coming back. We're excited to see the addition of our longboard competitors at a wave like Morro Bay and keeping the QS competitors season in a great place."

Visit SLO CAL continues its extensive partnership with Andy McKay and the Surfing For Hope team, and Visit Morro Bay, helping provide opportunities for professional since the inaugural SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach in 2017. With Pismo Beach and Morro Bay showcasing the vareity that the San Luis Obispo area has to offer, competitors are challenged by different conditions at both venues and are able to show a glimpse of their potential.

Frequent SLO visitor, Taj Lindblad (USA), earned his maiden QS victory earlier this year at Morro Bay. - WSL / RunAMuck Photography Scherer

"We're thrilled to be part of the 2023 SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay, a testament to the thriving surf culture that defines SLO CAL," said Chuck Davison, President & CEO of Visit SLO CAL. "With friendly, welcoming waters and an approachable surfing community along 80 miles of coastline, our commitment to this event as a QS 1,000-level sponsor reflects our pride in showcasing SLO CAL's vibrant surf scene to the world while also raising awareness for the local charity, Surfing For Hope."

"Visit Morro Bay is thrilled to host the SLO CAL Open once again and we are super stoked that the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic will be taking place in Morro Bay at this year's World Surf League event," said Executive Director of Visit Morro Bay Michael Wambolt. "Our destination has a deep history of surf and watersports, and it is an honor to showcase that by presenting a World Surf League event and showing our support for Surfing for Hope and their contributions to cancer survivors in our community.."

World Title contender Mason Schremmer (USA) brought her poise and grace to Pismo Beach in 2022. - WSL / RunAmuck Photography

This event welcomes the Longboard Regional Qualifying Series contenders to Morro Bay from Pismo Beach after the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic in 2022. A marquee event for the longboard competitors, this will mark the first event of the season toward 2024 WSL Longboard Tour qualification. Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic runner-up Richie Cravey and Quarterfinalist Avalon Gall went forward to win their respective regional titles to join the world's best, utilizing the platform in place that now moves to Morro Bay.

"Last October, Surfing For Hope hosted our first WSL Longboard QS event in Pismo Beach and it was a huge success," said contest director and Surfing For Hope Associate Director Andy McKay. "We scored fun small waves that gave the surfers a lot of opportunity to showcase their longboard skills. We have also been hosting a shortboard QS in Morro Bay the last several years and it made a lot of sense to combine the two events and turn it into a week long surf festival. We are also moving the Morro Bay event from late February to early December, hoping to avoid spring winds that make hosting a contest very challenging. Morro Rock sees plenty of longboarders already and we think it will be a great place to showcase both short and longboard surfing."

Watch LIVE

The SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by Surfing For Hope and Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic will run December 4 - 10 and be shown live at www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL YouTube channel.