Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic Ensues With Near-Perfection and Style

Richie Cravey Drops Near-Perfection To Start New Season At Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic
The reigning North America Longboard Regional victor Richie Cravey posted a 9.00 in his 2023/2024 debut at Morro Rock.

Reigning North America Longboard Regional victor Richie Cravey debuted with near-perfection after spending a year among the world's best earlier this season. Cravey's style and soul arch through critical sections earned him a near-perfect 9.00 to post an impressive 15.75 heat total. Now, Cravey moves into the Quarterfinals looking to start the season where he left off in 2022/2023.

"I've been watching it all morning and there's some really good waves out there and I feel like I got lucky and hunted down a couple," said Cravey. "I have some really good friends who live in the area, my brother lives just up the way in Santa Cruz, and this is the first time I've surfed 'The Rock' and I'm excited we've got some good conditions. I'm seeing how things develop to requalify and learned a lot, but see how things go."

One of North America's rising longboard threats, Jack Van Wagoner, showcased a dynamic debut to post a 14.10 heat total. Van Wagoner earned a Semifinal finish at this event last year held in Pismo Beach and now looks to build a solid foundation to make his surge for the WSL Longboard Tour in 2024.

"It was fun, a little slower than I thought it was going to be and told myself to stay closer to the pocket but I found some that held up," said Van Wagoner. "I'm definitely trying to qualify for the WSL Longboard Tour. I'm currently going to Cal Poly and just see how it goes. There's so many good waves up here and I'm absolutely loving it."

Also earning big Round of 32 wins to make their way into Finals Day, an excellent showing from Dakota Faircloth joins Tucker Coleman, Bucky Barry, Jake Dematteo, Christian Stutzman and Dorian Torres will vie for the 2023 Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic title.

Event organizers will convene for a 7:00 a.m. PST to determine a likely 7:30 a.m. PST start.

The SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by Surfing For Hope and Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic will run December 4 - 10 and be shown live at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL's YouTube channel.

