Holiday Freesurf // Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

The comp's off due to permit restrictions with US Presidents Day. But Sunset's still pumping and the CTers are out there, so we decided to bring you a raw Holiday Freesurf Session. Check-in with Kaipo as he runs down all the no-jersey, no-timer freesurf action from Sunset Beach.

The Catch Up Day 2 - World No 1 Goes Down, Yellow Leaders Jersey Up For Grabs At The Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Sunset Beach showed its many moods once again for Day 2 of action, and this time, power surfing took center stage for those willing to roll

HIGHLIGHTS Day 2 // Hurley Pro Sunset Beach 2024

Near-perfection in the form of pure power, heavy upsets, and competitors pushing their performances to try and tame more wild Sunset Beach

Liam O'Brien Breaks Through To First Finals Day Of 2024

The Australian upstart Liam O'Brien overpowered fellow Australian Ethan Ewing in a stout Round of 16 battle to clinch his spot into the

Jordy Smith Strives For More, Locks In Back-To-Back Quarterfinals To Start 2024

The CT veteran Jordy Smith held firm against rising threat Rio Waida with a 7.17 and moving into the Quarterfinals at Sunset Beach.

John John Florence's Undeniable Form Pushes Him Into Quarterfinals

Current World No. 2 has yellow in his sights after a remarkable performance in the Round of 16 over Miguel Pupo. Florence's power earned an

