Competitors Enjoy Perfect Conditions on Day 5 of The Krui Pro QS 5000

The 2024 Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event witnessed another day of pumping surf at Ujung Bocur, with fun three-to-four foot waves that gave surfers plenty of opportunity to showcase their skills on the long left-hand point. Day 5 featured the completion of the Women's Round of 64 and the Men's Round of 64, providing thrilling action and standout performances.

The opening heat of the day featured Piper Harrison from the Gold Coast, Australia, Olympic Bronze medalist Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) from Japan, as well as Rita Suzuki (JPN) and Pia Rogers (NZL). After a slow start, Harrison took the heat with one of the highest heat totals (10.76 out of a possible 20) from the remaining women's Round of 64 heats, edging out Tsuzuki, who placed second.

"The first heat of the day is always tricky, and it's hard to know where to position yourself in the lineup," Harrison said. "I'm super happy to get through the heat and surf these amazing waves again tomorrow."

Harrison will face off against another Olympic qualifier in Shino Matsuda (JPN) as well as Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) and Charli Hately (AUS) in their Round of 32 heat tomorrow. In the last women's heat of the morning, Mirai Ikeda (JPN) scored a heat total of 12.83 with a strong backhand performance on the left-handers. Ikeda, who has been impressive all week, continued her form after making the Krui Pro Junior final.

"I felt a little out of rhythm on my first wave but managed to get a 5.83, which was a good start," Ikeda said. "The longer the heat went on, the better I felt, and getting that 7.00 ride at the end allowed me to do my best surfing."

The first heat of the Men's Round of 64 saw some incredible surfing from the Sunshine Coast's Alister Reginato (AUS), who scored the highest single wave of the event so far with an 8.67 as well as the highest heat total of 15.34 out of 20. Reginato continues his strong form after placing 9th at the Sydney Surf Pro CS event.

"It was a little hard to read the waves this morning because it's so glassy, happy to get the win in my first heat of the event" Reginato said. "This swell size is perfect for performance surfing, and the waves tend to hit the reef better."

The heat of the day went to upcoming young guns Bronson Meydi (INA) and Jarvis Earle (AUS), with both surfers scoring excellent rides on their way to progressing through to the Round of 32. Meydi showed brilliance on his backhand to earn the win with a 15.00 point two-wave total, while Earl progressed in second with a heat score of 14.10.

The 2024 Krui Pro QS 5000 and Pro Junior events will run at Ujung Bocur, South Sumatra, from May 28 to June 4.