Competitors Arrive in Taitung County Ahead of 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing

Asia Pacific's best up-and-coming surfers have arrived in Taitung County, Taiwan, ahead of the 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event. Competition is set to commence tomorrow at the playful peaks of Jinzun Harbor, with over 150 surfers expected to contest the event in its 14th year of running.

Once again, the Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will be co-sanctioned between the Australia / Oceania and Asia Regions, meaning a huge international field will attend in hopes of earning big points towards their 2025 WSL Challenger Series campaigns.

Fresh off wins in the Philippines last week at the Siargao International Surfing Cup, Australian duo Oscar Berry (AUS) and Sierra Kerr (AUS) will be ones to watch when the competition gets underway. They will have a massive field to overcome if they're to bank another big result, including reigning event winners Dakoda Walters (AUS) and Sara Wakita (JPN), who are absolute standouts at Jinzun Harbor.

"We have such an exciting field of surfers here in Taiwan," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "The waves of Jinzun Harbor are so high-performance, and the level of talent in the field is massive, so it's set to be an epic week of competition."

A consistent forecast shows fun waves and good conditions for the opening half of the window, with a solid swell filling in for the last two days of the event. The competition is likely to get underway first thing tomorrow morning at Jinzun Harbor.

The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 16, 2024.