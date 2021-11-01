Super Girl Surf Pro Brings World-Class Women to Jacksonville Beach

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) prepares for its first-ever stop in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, with the Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000 beginning November 12-14. The Super Girl Surf series increases its purpose-driven events with a maiden appearance in Florida and will host a plethora of world-class athletes at the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

"We are thrilled about expanding the Super Girl Surf Pro into Florida," said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event's owner and producer. "With 15 years of amazing success in Oceanside, it was time to spread the Super Girl mission of advocating for women to the East Coast. We could not be happier than to launch in Jacksonville Beach with an incredible field of surfing talent and an all-star lineup of bands, speakers, classes and other sports activities."

The young phenom delivered a jaw-dropping air-reverse in the final minutes to take her first Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro win.

With the Super Girl series comes a star-studded list of competitors including the likes of 5X WSL Champion and 2021 Olympic Gold Medalist, Carissa Moore, Team USA Olympian Caroline Marks, former Super Girl Champion Sage Erickson, ‘The Ultimate Surfer' winner Tia Blanco, 2021 US Open Champion Caitlin Simmers and many more. Melbourne Beach, Florida's born-and-raised Marks already has one Super Girl cape to her name after a victory earlier this year at the Nissan Super Girl Pro in Oceanside, California.

Kayla Durden will have to use her local knowledge and rise to the occasion against a formidable field. - WSL / John Ferguson

But, the world-class attendees will have a competitive field of talented challengers, including Jacksonville Beach's own Kayla Durden along with Challenger Series threats Sawyer Lindblad, Alyssa Spencer, and Kirra Pinkerton.

Recent ‘The Ultimate Surfer' competitor Durden grew up surfing in the pier's shadow and a hometown crowd of support as she looks for a massive result.

"I can't even put into words how special this event is for me," exclaimed Durden. "This town definitely shaped who I am as a person and competitor. I've been traveling on the QS for the last five-to-six years, dealing with the expenses of traveling, time differences, etc., so to know that I get to surf in my backyard finally with home field advantage for Super Girl is surreal."

Gear up for a massive event that brings Oceanside's renowned Super Girl series to Jacksonville Beach.

"Just the comfort level and confidence I have heading into this event is higher than ever," added Durden. "Although Florida isn't known as a huge surfing spot, this event gives tons of East Coast girls an opportunity to gain points and recognition. For the Jax Beach community as a whole, I'm just so excited for the small businesses (stores, restaurants, vendors, hotels) that are benefiting from the Super Girl being here. It's bigger than just a surfing event."

In addition to the amazing surfing, the event features 12 live concerts from artists like the Plain White T's, the Expendables and John K in addition to a female DJ competition, women's beach volleyball and beach soccer tournaments, a female skateboarding contest, 14 free classes, speakers, panel discussions and the Moore Aloha Foundation's activation on Thursday, November 11 among many more activities. The entire event is free to attend.

The event will be broadcast at www.WorldSurfLeague.com and www.SuperGirlPro.com to watch these world-class athletes and more November 13 and 14 beginning at 8:00 A.M. EST.

The Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000 will run November 12 - 14 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.