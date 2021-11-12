Elite Women Light Up Opening Day At Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro, a Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000-level event, flurried through opening day action in two-foot surf at the Jacksonville Beach Pier. Top seeds debuted in phenomenal fashion, with nearly all (all) the top-rated women making it through to Round 2 before a few scattered upsets plagued key talents. Playful conditions allowed for competitors to showcase their arsenal when opportunities presented themselves throughout the day as they prepare to show that skill on the LIVE webcast beginning tomorrow, Saturday, November 13.

The former two-time Super Girl victor lit up Jacksonville Beach Pier's lineup with a highlight reel performance.

An electric debut to Sage Erickson maiden visit in Jacksonville Beach yielded Round 1's highest heat total, a 15.80 (out of a possible 20), including a Round 1 best single-score of 8.17 (out of a possible 10). The Ojai, California, competitor showed why she remains one of the best in the world utilizing her tenacious backhand in the smaller conditions. But, just to be back in the jersey is enough for Erickson as she looks for a third Super Girl cape. *Full interview in video above

"Obviously with COVID going on this year, everything has changed and shifted multiple times," Erickson expressed to WSL. "Especially things that are out of my control. Missing both the US Open and Super Girl, those are two of my favorite events, and to be defending champion at US Open I waited two years to go back out for that. It was what it was and it's made me more excited to compete more than ever. That's why I'm here in Jacksonville, I'm just so excited for it."

Caroline Marks returns to her homegrown state of Florida and smashed her Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro debut.

Caroline Marks childhood beaches are mere hours from the event site in Jacksonville Beach and the Team USA Olympian put on a showcase for the crowd in attendance. The now 19-year-old already has two WSL QS victories on Florida's shores as she looks to defend her Super Girl title from Oceanside earlier this year. *Full interview in video above

A great finish to the day sent Noah Klapp into Round 3, besting Tia Blanco, and eliminating 5X WSL Champion Carissa Moore in the final minutes with her clutch surfing in the testy conditions.

"It's awesome to get that win," said Klapp. "Competing's not really my thing because I struggle catching waves. But, it felt really good to get into a rhythm and hopefully I can keep that going."

Costa Rican's prominent competitor Leilani McGonagle returned to an East Coast competition for the first time in nearly three years after competing in the 2019 Florida Pro. Her powerful forehand led the way to a brilliant 14.84 heat total, including a Round 1 high single-score of 8.17, as she looks for her second-career QS 3,000 victory. *Full interview in video below

A Floridian battle unfolded for runner-up behind McGonagle and Madison Lavender ended hometown hero Kayla Durden's dream of making it far into this event.

The current Challenger Series No. 5 competitor brought her talent to Jacksonville Beach in a big way.

The West Coast delivered impeccable performances throughout the day with the likes of current North America No. 1 Caitlin Simmers, 2018 WSL Junior Champion Kirra Pinkerton, Challenger Series threat Alyssa Spencer, an in-form Ella McCaffray and Bella Kenworthy all showing brilliant form.

San Clemente, California's Sawyer Lindblad stood apart from the pack with a 14.67 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Lindblad currently sits at No. 5 on the Challenger Series and is qualified for the 2022 Championship Tour, but looks to secure her place back on the Challenger Series for next season. *Full interview in video below

Former CT competitor Chelsea Tuach hopes to break her 2021 QS Quarterfinal curse here in Jacksonville Beach with a big result. Tuach's backhand led the way to her Round 1 victory before a big Round 2 victory, overpowering Florida's runner-up Zoe Benedetto, as she improved on any mistakes from her debut at a new competitive venue. *Full Interview in Video Below

The Barbados representative powered her way to heat wins to start her Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro.

An 8:30am EDT call will determine a likely 9:00am EDT start for Round 2 Heat 5.

Watch LIVE

The event will be broadcast at www.WorldSurfLeague.com and www.SuperGirlPro.com to watch these world-class athletes and more November 13 and 14 beginning at 8:00 A.M. EST.

The Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000 will run November 12 - 14 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.