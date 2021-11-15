The Saquarema Surf Festival Kicks Off with Day of Epic Longboarding

The Saquarema Surf Festival presented by the City of Saquarema began today in stellar conditions with waves in the 3-4 foot range (1+ meter) and moderate offshore winds at the iconic break of Praia de Itaúna in Saquarema, Brazil. A total of 47 competitors representing 8 different nations took to the water for the initial rounds of the Men's and Women's Longboard division. Ticking all the boxes in the Grace, Style and Flow categories in the judging criteria, Jeferson Silva (BRA), Piccolo Clemente (PER) and Tony Silvagni (USA) were the standout surfers on the first day of competition.

The Saquarema Surf Festival is being held in honor of local legend and former Championship Tour surfer, Léo Neves (BRA), who passed away tragically while competing at a regional surf competition at Praia de Itaúna in 2019. His memory will be celebrated throughout the week during the broadcast, local activations and will be capped off by the opening of the Leo Neves High Performance Training Center this Friday, November 19th.

Conditions today couldn't be better for classic longboarding with the athletes performing long, drawn-out lines and traditional maneuvers along the perfect waves at Praia de Itaúna. However, it was the American Tony Silvagni (USA) that ignited today's fireworks by displaying incredible agility along his board by performing exquisite hang ten's, five's, cutbacks and fluidity throughout his turns. Silvagni scored an 8.25 and a 7.00 on his two best rides for a 15.25 total.

Tony Silvagni - WSL / @ZERODOISZOOM

The two-time WSL World Longboarding Champion Piccolo Clemente (PER) started his campaign in Saquarema in what could easily be a Final on paper. His adversaries were Phil Rajzman (BRA), who also holds two WSL World Longboarding Champion titles and Rodridgo Sphaier (BRA), the runner-up in the 2019 WSL World Longboarding rankings.

But it was Clemente who put together the best rides by combining traditional longboard surfing with more progressive maneuvers at Praia de Itaúna to impress the judging panel and earn a 15.50 heat total. Rajzman, unfortunately, looked out of sorts and was unable to reach full scoring potential, leaving the door open for Sphaier to advance in second place behind the Peruvian.

However, it was Jeferson Silva (BRA) who took the top honors by breaking the day's previous records by scoring an excellent 9.00 and backed it up with a 7.50 on his two best waves for an astounding 16.50 heat total.

Silva, Clemente, Sphaier and Silvagni all advanced into the Quarterfinals alongside William Saldana Diaz (PER), Alex Salazar (BRA), Eduardo Bagé (BRA) and Darlan Marques (BRA).

William Saldana Diaz - WSL / @ZERODOISZOOM

In the Women's division, the Round of 16 was completed with the day's best performance being executed by Luana Soares (BRA). With the Quarterfinalists determined, the reigning two-time WSL Latin America Longboarding Champion Chloe Calmon (BRA) will face fellow Brazilian Ayllar Cinti (BRA). In Heat 2, Maina Thompson (BRA) will be matched up against Evelin Neves (BRA). Heat 3 will see Jasmim Avelino (BRA) against Maria Fernanda Reyes (PER) and Cristiana Pires (BRA) will face Luana Soares (BRA) in the last heat of the Round.

Maria Fernanda Reyes - WSL / @ZERODOISZOOM

Tuesday will see the Men's Quiksilver Pro QS3000 start at 8:00 am local time and 24 heats are scheduled to complete the Round of 128 as well as the first eight heats of the Round of 96. Scheduled to appear is the local legend and former CT surfer Raoni Monteiro (BRA), as well as well-known QS campaigners such as Miguel Tudela (PER), Krystian Kymerson (BRA) and one of the most electric surfers of the WSL, Mateus Herdy (BRA).