- WSL / Ethan Smith
NewsPhillip Island Pro

Phillip Island Pro QS1000 Wildcards announced

Surfing Victoria and the World Surf League are pleased to announce wildcards selected to compete at the Phillip Island Pro QS1000 event next week.

Tully Wylie (Jan Juc) has both been awarded a wildcard position for being crowned 2021 Victorian Open State Champion and Sophie Fletcher (Phillip Island) has been awarded a wildcard for placing runner up after India Robinson declined her position due to competing at on the Championship Tour in Hawaii.

Both surfers are seasoned Qualifying Series surfers with Fletcher claiming the Mandurah Pro QS1000 in Western Australia in 2018.

Phillip Island Surfers Harry de Roth and Sage Goldbury have been awarded the local wildcard positions in conjunction with the Phillip Island Boardriders Club.

De Roth and Goldbsury will have the advantage of intimately knowing the waves across Phillip Island putting them in an excellent position against interstate competitors.

The Victorian Indigenous Wildcard has been awarded to Anthony Hume (Torquay). Hume was the Australian Masters champion in 2018 and has been a key role model for the Victorian Indigenous Surfing Program since its inception in 1999.

"Ensuring Victorian surfers are well represented on the international stage is a key part of our performance pathway" said Surfing Victoria CEO Adam Robertson.

"Events like the Phillip Island Pro are an excellent way for our professional surfers to get experience and gain points to qualify for the Challenge Series. The wildcards that have been awarded will no doubt do Victoria proud!

News

- WSL
Jen See
How Letting Go Led To A Magical Year For Carissa Moore

Last year Moore earned her fifth World Title and the first Olympic gold medal for surfing, can she match this magic in a new season?

- WSL / Brent Bielmann
Ben Collins
Finals Day Matchups: World Champs, Rookies And A Wildcard All In The Draw

The stage has been set for a dramatic finish, with Slater, Florence, two Rookies and an Injury Replacement in the Men's Quarterfinals draw.

- Surfline
Surfline
Forecast: XL Swell Inbound For Billabong Pro Pipeline Finals Weekend

Pipe continues to offer the goods as the weekend begins and swell fills in.

- WSL
Profile: Meet Championship Tour Surfer Conner Coffin

Meet Championship Tour surfer Conner Coffin and get a deeper look at what drives him in and out of the water

2:46
- WSL / Tony Heff
WSL And Shiseido Team Up With Mālama Pūpūkea-Waimea, To Restore North Shore Reefs

For the Billabong Pro Pipeline, World Surf League teamed up on a restoration project with Lakey Peterson, Bettylou Sakura Johnson and

1:51

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download