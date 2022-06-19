Priority Destinations Pro pres. by First Hawaiian Bank and Mastercard: Moniz Makes His Pro Surfing Return, Next Gen Lights Up Bowls

The World Surf League (WSL) Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Priority Destinations Pro presented by First Hawaiian Bank and Mastercard, a Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 got underway with electric performances unfolding in three-to-four foot. Men's Round of 96 ran in its entirety before Round of 64 Heats 1 - 4 closed out the day with early eliminations of event threats. Women's competition was called off for the day as a Monday, June 20, 7:00 a.m. HST call will determine a possible 8:00 a.m. HST start to men's Round of 64 Heat 5 before moving into women's Round of 24.

After a devastating injury that had Moniz questioning his return to surfing, he posted a 15.50 heat total in his Bowls debut.

In one of the most anticipated returns to professional surfing, Joshua Moniz debuted in stunning form to accrue a 15.50 (out of a possible 20) heat total on his dominant backhand. The 25-year-old suffered a devastating neck injury in Portugal last October and only recently got back in the water. Now, Moniz picks up right where he left off in contest surfing with two near-excellent scores and a renewed perspective. (Full interview in video above)

"You definitely don't' realize how great surfing is and can take it for granted," said Moniz. "It's surreal. I honestly wasn't expecting to ever compete again when it happened initially so just to be back in the water and enjoying it."

Eli Hanneman made his mark in 2020 and now looks to bring that confidence to this season. - WSL / Tony Heff

Freesurf extraordinaire Eli Hanneman brought that flair into the jersey and matched Moniz's 15.50, notching a brilliant 8.75 (out of a possible 10), and helping eliminate reigning event victor Eli Olson in the process. Hanneman continues to find his footing in competitive surfing, notching two Final appearances in 2020 and now looks to earn a maiden QS victory here at Ala Moana Bowls.

"It feels really good to get off to a start like that," said Hanneman. "Last year we didn't know we were only going to have that one event so we weren't really ready for that. It's cool that this year we have a few more on schedule. Having a steady run of competitions again is great because it's hard to keep that momentum when you don't surf events. You don't necessarily lose it, but you lose that contest feeling and being in jersey while feeling that pressure so it's great to get it going."

Only Sheldon Paishon was able to best Hanneman for the day's top score in the final heat of the day with his backhand to earn a 8.90.

One of North Shore's chargers Shayden Pacarro showcased a dynamic forehand attack to garner an excellent 8.25 for a commanding start in his Round of 96 battle before his Round of 64 bout with top seeds and was eliminated by Maui's Cody Young and Kauai's Tyler Newton. Also winning their Round of 64 affairs, Sheldon Paishon and Eala Stewart overpowered their way into the Round of 32

Six years later, Kylen Yamakawa (HAW) returned to the jersey in dominant form. - WSL / Tony Heff

The Round of 96 finished with a flurry from Kylen Yamakawa with a 15.10 heat total win as Kaimana Jaquias earned the advancing spot, eliminating higher-seeded competitor Michael O'Shaughnessy. Yamakawa recalled the last time this event ran, enjoying time with family and friends before his heat, and now looks to add more memories alongside some of the region's best.

"It was super fun going out there and surfing with all the boys," said Yamakawa. "It's been about six years since I've competed and have all our friends under the tents. I've got about ten coaches telling me what to do (laughs). Thank you to all the Ala Moana Bowl locals for letting us surf this wave, the WSL, and all the sponsors for putting this on."

The QS newcomer came out swinging to drop a 14.50 heat total and steal the show in the Round of 96.

QS newcomer Kai Martin is no stranger to the Ala Moana Bowls lineup and showed that experience in his Round of 96 debut with a 14.50 heat total, including an excellent 8.00. The rising threats of Hawaii/Tahiti Nui continued to show their presence in Round of 96 debuts with Hendrix Frankenreiter, Tony Nunez, Kai Paula, Diego Ferri, and more taking big wins alongside Diesel Storm Butts earning his way to the Round of 32.

"Definitely a good confidence builder, first heats are always the most nerve-wracking because you just want to get it out of the way," said Martin. "(This event) is really important to get that good start toward the rankings, always feels good and gives you that confidence going into the other events."

Event organizers will convene for a 7:00 a.m. HST call to confirm an 8:00 a.m. HST start for men's Round of 96 Heat 5.

The Priority Destinations Pro presented by First Hawaiian Bank and Mastercard will run on the best three days during the event event window beginning June 17 through 24 at Ala Moana Bowls.