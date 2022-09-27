Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic: Tony Silvagni Set For The Task At Hand

Rewind to 2018. One of North America's long-time WSL Longboard Tour threats Tony Silvagni earned his first win on the WSL level in two years at the Rincon 50 Surf Fest. Since then, the 31-year-old has earned another victory, at the Saquarema Surf Festival Longboard Pro, and continually keeps his place among the world's best longboarders vying for a World Title as the WSL Longboard Qualifying Series begins to take shape starting with the upcoming Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic September 30 - October 1.
Silvagni captured one of the last North America regional qualifiers and now looks to do it again September 30 - October 1. - WSL / Andrew Nichols
Now, the time is upon Silvagni and his fellow North America, as well as Hawaii/Tahiti Nui, longboard contingent with for an opportunity to help begin securing their place among the 2023 WSL Longboard Tour. WSL caught up with Silvagni ahead of his big weeks ahead as he looks for an all-important finish.
WSL: What does this mean for you and your fellow regional competitors to have this event come together?
Tony Silvagni: The opportunity to have a regional qualifier after three years is an honor to compete at an elite level to qualify for the (WSL) Longboard Tour for 2023. It's exciting to have new faces join the tour and to push the level of surfing!
The style Silvagni brings was honed in on the beaches in Carolina Beach and he took them around the world - here on his way to winning in Saquarema in 2021. - WSL / Tony D'Andrea
How important is it to back yourself up and build some momentum heading into Malibu?
My ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2023 world longboard tour. I just received 3 brand new stewart surfboards that are elevating my level of surfing. It's time for me to show up and excel on the day of the event. I hope to have my family here to attend the event which makes it even more special!
Silvagni Slide At Uluwatu
You've won a regional event before so you know what it takes. What's going into your daily prep to get mentally and physically ready?
I've been practicing at a few beach breaks and surfing at San onofre fine tuning my new boards. I am focusing on surfing and not my business right now. It's been so refreshing to surround myself with positive energy. I will be heading up two days early to practice at Pismo to prepare for the event!
Watch Silvagni and more of North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's longboard talents LIVE at the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic beginning September 30 - October 1.
Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic: Tony Silvagni Set For The Task At Hand
Andrew Nichols
Rewind to 2018. One of North America's long-time WSL Longboard Tour threats Tony Silvagni earned his first win on the WSL level in two years at the Rincon 50 Surf Fest. Since then, the 31-year-old has earned another victory, at the Saquarema Surf Festival Longboard Pro, and continually keeps his place among the world's best longboarders vying for a World Title as the WSL Longboard Qualifying Series begins to take shape starting with the upcoming Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic September 30 - October 1.Silvagni captured one of the last North America regional qualifiers and now looks to do it again September 30 - October 1. - WSL / Andrew Nichols
Now, the time is upon Silvagni and his fellow North America, as well as Hawaii/Tahiti Nui, longboard contingent with for an opportunity to help begin securing their place among the 2023 WSL Longboard Tour. WSL caught up with Silvagni ahead of his big weeks ahead as he looks for an all-important finish.
WSL: What does this mean for you and your fellow regional competitors to have this event come together?
Tony Silvagni: The opportunity to have a regional qualifier after three years is an honor to compete at an elite level to qualify for the (WSL) Longboard Tour for 2023. It's exciting to have new faces join the tour and to push the level of surfing!The style Silvagni brings was honed in on the beaches in Carolina Beach and he took them around the world - here on his way to winning in Saquarema in 2021. - WSL / Tony D'Andrea
How important is it to back yourself up and build some momentum heading into Malibu?
My ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2023 world longboard tour. I just received 3 brand new stewart surfboards that are elevating my level of surfing. It's time for me to show up and excel on the day of the event. I hope to have my family here to attend the event which makes it even more special!
Silvagni Slide At Uluwatu
You've won a regional event before so you know what it takes. What's going into your daily prep to get mentally and physically ready?
I've been practicing at a few beach breaks and surfing at San onofre fine tuning my new boards. I am focusing on surfing and not my business right now. It's been so refreshing to surround myself with positive energy. I will be heading up two days early to practice at Pismo to prepare for the event!
Watch Silvagni and more of North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's longboard talents LIVE at the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic beginning September 30 - October 1.
Tony Silvagni
Longboarding is a simple game, played on a 9Ft+ board and at the end Delpero and Lemoigne always win.
Longboarders take apart the rights of Praia da Baia to fight for a spot into Finals day.
Defending event champions, WSL longboard first-timers and more ready for finals day at Rincon Surf Fest.
Domes provided a platform for more spectacle at the Rincon Surf Fest WSL North America Longboard Championships to determine finals day.
The Rincon Surf Fest WSL North America Longboard Championships kicked off with pumping Domes conditions for competitors to perform.
North America
In its 11th year of running, Surfing For Hope now brings WSL onboard September 30 - October 1 for the first regional qualifier since 2019.
A marathon Finals Day concluded with North America No. 1 Sawyer Lindblad overpowering the field on the way to her first-ever Super Girl win
Lindblad becomes youungest Super Girl QS victor, defeats Caroline Marks in the Final as Marks earns Air Force, highest single-scoring wave
The now 17-year-old overtook defending event victor Caroline Marks in defining fashion to become the youngest Super Girl winner.
Sawyer Lindblad's near-perfection, Sakura Johnson leads hungry Hawaii/Tahiti Nui contingent, plus former Super Girl victors Caroline Marks,