Saffi Vette and Mikey McDonagh Take Out The 2023 Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000

Saffi Vette (NZL) and Mikey McDonagh (AUS) have taken top honours at the 2023 Mad Mex Maourbra Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 event. The waves turned it on for competitors on an action-packed finals day with insane airs and perfect scores.

Saffi Vette chaired to victory for her maiden QS win. - WSL / Sue Duffus

Kiwi competitor Saffi Vette (NZL) came up against Brazilian-born Anne Dos Santos (BRA) in the women's Final. Both competitors were hunting for their maiden WSL Qualifying Series event wins. On the day, Vette was destined for victory and held on from a last-minute attempt from Dos Santos to claim victory at Maroubra Beach.

"I'm so happy to win my first QS today; it has been a goal of mine for some time now," Vette said. "I've had such an amazing week here in Maroubra. It felt like home. It's really special to get the win for my family and me. My dad grew up here, so it's a special place for our family."

Saffi Vette. - WSL / Sue Duffus

Men's Semifinal 2 was arguably the matchup of the year as good friends and two of the leaders of Australia's next generation Dakoda Walters (AUS) and Joel Vaughan (AUS), went toe-to-toe, both scoring multiple excellent rides as they each hunted for a spot in the Final. Vaughan had a heat total of 17.50 (out of a possible 20), leaving Walters needing something big. With only minutes left, the exciting young natural footer boosted a massive inverted aerial and landed it, scoring a perfect 10. Unfortunately, whilst landing it, Walters injured his leg and was forced to withdraw from the final.

After an incredible performance all event to back up his recent win at the Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS 1,000, Lennox Head's Mikey McDonagh (AUS) found his way into the Final and, with no opponent was able to take another victory on this year's QS.

"I'm stoked to get the win here today. Obviously, it's not how I would've wanted to win, but it's a win and a crucial 1000 points." McDonagh said. "I would've loved to have had that final with Dakoda. He had been the in-form surfer of the event to get onto the world tour and win big moments."

Mikey McDonagh. - WSL / Sue Duffus

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000, will run from March 3 - 5.