Avoca Beach to Once Again Host The Final Event of The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series

The fourth and final leg of the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is confirmed and will head to the golden shores of Avoca Beach. Both the Men's Vissla Central Coast Pro presented by Mad Mex and Women's Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented by Mad Mex will run simultaneously between the 13-18 of March as the ticket to the Challenger Series is at arm's length for Australia's best athletes.

The elite four-event Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is made up of two QS1000 (Port Stephens and Maroubra) and two QS3000 with the Central Coast destination pocketing the points alongside Great Lakes.

The Central Coast event will be the last chance in the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series QS events for competitors nationwide to secure ranking points and position themselves in a safe spot on the leaderboard ahead of the Challenger Series set to commence internationally in May 2023. Competitors will have one final opportunity in NSW to gain QS points with the Newcastle Surfest scheduled for the end of March which is separate from the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023, however vital for competitors to increase their QS ranking.

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden explained the significance of the Central Coast Pro particularly to the local community, which has housed a plethora of past, present and future talent.

"I am so excited that the Pro Surf Series is headed back to Avoca Beach in 2023. It's one of the most iconic beaches in the region and the town itself is home to an entire underground world of talented surfers that live and breathe the lifestyle, as well as elite surfers such as Adrian Buchan, Wade Carmichael, Matt Wilkinson and Macy Callaghan who have gone on to do incredible things in the surfing community." Said Madden.

There must be something in the water at Avoca Beach that has become a breeding ground of passionate, stylish surfers, such as goofy-foot Adrian Buchan who has been part of the WSL Championship Tour for more than a decade. Or Macy Callaghan who grew up on the shores of Avoca, smashing her competitors in Surf Life Saving before dominating local, national and international surf events, cementing herself as one of the fiercest competitors on the current World Tour.

John Mossop, Managing Director at Vissla and Sisstrevolution noted his excitement for both brands to come on as the major sponsors of the 2023 event, adding to Madden's excitement.

Mossop said, "With so much local talent, I'm looking forward to watching the next generation of athletes battle it out at Avoca Beach as we head closer to the Challenger Series. It's an honour that Vissla and Sisstrevolution can play a massive part in supporting such an important event and stepping stone for the athletes," said Mossop.

The Vissla Central Coast Pro presented by Mad Mex will run over a six-day period, offering keen spectators and the local community ample opportunity to head down to the beach with their families and enjoy the fierce competition.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast and Member for Terrigal Adam Crouch is equally thrilled to see the return of this world-class event to the region.

"I look forward to seeing our beaches and incredible local Central Coast talent featured on the world stage once again," Mr. Crouch said.

"Having hundreds of competitors and spectators descend on Avoca Beach not only showcases our beautiful region to the world but injects significant tourism dollars into local businesses, accommodation providers, restaurants and retail."

Local athlete Lennox Chell (20 years) exemplifies the raw talent and grit that Avoca Beach continues to breed. After taking out his first major Pro Junior event at the end of 2022, Lennox qualified and recently competed in the ISA World Junior Championships in Seaside, San Diago California. This event has hosted some the world's best athletes including Joel Parkinson and Gabriel Medina.

With a fierce competitive demeanor and eclectic surf style, Lennox explained his strategy heading into a QS event in his backyard.

"There's nothing better than competing in your backyard against your best mates from town and the country. I'm super excited to have my local boardriders crew supporting me and definitely have my eyes set on increasing my QS points. I've had a few awesome wins under my belt recently, so I want to keep the momentum going and see how far I can get throughout this series. I will definitely use my local knowledge to my advantage, I've surfed Avoca my entire life and feel like I could surf the waves with my eyes closed." Lennox said.

The Vissla Central Coast Pro presented by Mad Mex was officially announced at Avoca Beach with Member for Terrigal Adam Crouch, Avoca Boardriders President Anthony Love, local QS Competitors Lennox Chell (WSL 2022 Peel Pro Junior Champion), Finn Hill (2022 Indigenous Surfing Champion) and up and coming athletes, Kiah Tebb (15 years) and Talia Tebb (11 years and Under 12s State Champion) in attendance.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented by Mad Mex will also be available to watch via live webcast on the 15th - 18th of March thanks to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Mad Mex.

Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series Event Schedule

Event 1: Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS3000: Tuesday 21st - Friday 24th Feb Event 2: Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro QS1000 - Monday 27th Feb: Wednesday 1st March Event 3: Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS1000: Friday 3rd - Sunday 5th March Event 4: Men's Vissla Central Coast Pro presented by Mad Mex QS3000, Women's Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented by Mad Mex: Monday 13th - Saturday 18th March

The 2023 Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series will be proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. The series will also be proudly supported by Vissla, Sisstrevolution, Destination Sydney Surrounds, Randwick City Council, Central Coast Council, Mid Coast Council, Port Stephens Council, Mad Mex, Camplify, Storage King, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Avoca Beach Hotel, Southend Hotel, PRD Real Estate, Surfers Rescue 24/7, #NoTxtNoWrecks, WSL and Surfing NSW.