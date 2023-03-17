Kalani Ball and Zahli Kelly Claim Victory at The 2023 Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000

Kalani Ball (AUS) and Zahli Kelly (AUS) have taken epic wins at the 2023 Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented Mad Mex. The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event concluded with epic performances from all competitors in super clean two-to-three foot surf at Avoca Beach.

Kalani Ball goes-back-to-back at Avoca Beach. - WSL / Ethan Smith

South Coast competitor Kalani Ball (AUS) came into the Vissla Central Coast Pro as the defending event winner and looked like a solid chance of going back-to-back from the outset. In the Final, Ball came up against 2023's form surfer, Alister Regniato (AUS), who struggled to find a rhythm early. Ball posted his 14.73 (out of a possible 20) two-wave total on his opening two rides leaving Reginato to hunt for most of the heat. Eventually, the Sunshine Coaster found one 7.00-point ride but could not find a second wave that would allow him to post the required score, leaving Ball to take the win.

"I'm so stoked to take the win; I was pretty nervous the whole way through that heat because Alister only needed a 7.73; I knew he could do that so easily," Ball said. "It's a cool feeling knowing that I've just gone back-to-back. It's so hard to win one of these events, it's pretty crazy knowing I've just done that. The waves on the Central Coast are very similar to back home in Stanwell Park, it always feels nice coming here it feels like home."

Kalani Ball. - WSL / Ethan Smith

After a tougher-than-expected season on the Challenger Series (CS) in 2022, North Coast NSW prodigy Zahli Kelly (AUS) came into the regional QS season hoping to find a confidence-building event win, and today she did so, taking out the Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro. Kelly was on fire all event, and in the Final, she had the challenge of taking down one of this year's standouts in Nyxie Ryan (AUS). Kelly never looked like dropping in the Final, posting a 7.00 on her opening ride, then backing it up for a heat total of 12.67, which proved too much for Ryan to overcome.

"I'm so psyched about taking out the win today," Kelly said. "It's going to give me a massive boost of confidence going into the season's final event at Newcastle. It feels really good to get back on the winner's podium; it's been nearly four years since I've tasted victory. Now I can get on with the job at Newcastle and get another big result to get back on the Challenger Series; I feel like I'm ready this year to give the Challenger Series a good shot."

Zahli Kelly chaired to victory at Avoca. - WSL / Ethan Smith

Today concludes the 2023 Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series events as the competitors will now shift their focus to Newcastle SURFEST, the final QS event for the Asia and Australia / Oceania regional seasons. With 5000 points on the line, this event will decide the region's Challengers Series representatives for 2023.