Jack's Surfboards Pro presented by Hydro Flask Set to Kick Off 2023/24' North America Qualifying Series Season

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) is back in action for the start of the 2023/24' season with the Jack's Surfboards Pro presented by Hydro Flask QS 3,000. Competition will run April 6 - 9 at the iconic Huntington Beach Pier and feature some of North America's top-tier, emerging competitors with a live webcast throughout the event. The upgrade provides a vital start to the new season with 3,000 points on the line toward Challenger Series (CS) qualification.

Sawyer Lindblad claimed the event presented by Hydro Flask title in 2022 and now returns as reigning North America Regional Champion among the region's top competitors.

An incredible 2022/23' season concluded with Sawyer Lindblad's dominant run atop the rankings and claiming her first QS Regional title. The San Clemente, California, competitor was joined by fellow San Clemente surfer Crosby ColapintoCrosby Colapinto as the North America QS Regional Champions, respectively, as Lindblad accrued a remarkable five Finals and winning three. Now, her eyes are set on a big 2023/24' as she rejoins the Challenger Series elite, but not before jumpstarting a fresh season at the Jack's Surfboards presented by Hydro Flask.

"It's really exciting to be able to carry my momentum from Barbados into the Jack's [Surfboards Pro] and I like how the events are close together," said Lindblad. "It gives us more time to prepare for the Challenger Series and get over there earlier. I felt like before I was inconsistent [in events] and this year I was able to take what I learned into the contest with more experience."

The event has taken roots in Huntington Beach with plenty of support and now upgrades from a QS 1,000 to a QS 3,000 for the 2023/24 QS season start.

Joining Lindblad are the likes of North America's 2023 Challenger Series representatives Zoe Benedetto, Bella Kenworthy, and Leilani McGonagle. But, they will have to face some of the region's top-tier competitors looking to breakthrough including Kirra Pinkerton, Samantha Sibley, 2023 Pro Junior Regional Champion Talia Swindal, Autumn Hays, Havanna Cabrero, and former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Sage Erickson all making their debuts.

A dream run for Newport Beach, California's, Tyler Gunter earned him a runner-up at this event in 2022 behind Oahu, Hawaii's, Keanu Asing's. Asing returns to play spoiler for the North America contingent looking for valuable points. Gunter's surge through the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro pres. by Diamonds International pushed him up to No. 22 on the rankings to finish the season as he returns with his goals set and a fresh start.

"New season, fresh start here at Huntington and I'm really fired up for the event," said Gunter. "I'm stoked it's a QS 3,000 this year, last year I got second and really wanted the win, but it was a good Final. Last season was a lot of fun after starting off good here, then we had a break before I went on a string of bad results. But, the last three events I had some heats I was happy. Obviously didn't meet the end goal of making the Challenger Series, but I'm stoked with where my surfing is at.."

The former Pro Junior Regional Champion, Gunter, will be joined by a heavily-contested field including the likes of confirmed 2023 Challenger Series competitors Jett Schilling, Jabe Swierkocki, Evan Geiselman, Cole Houshmand, Josh Burke, and Dimitri Poulos. Also, some of North America's top contenders such as Nolan Rapoza, John Mel, Ryan Huckabee, recently crowned Pro Junior Regional Champion Reed Platenius, and more all look to start their season with a big result.

Event organizers will convene at 7:30 a.m. PDT to determine a likely 8:00 a.m. PDT start.

Watch LIVE

The Jack's Surfboards Pro presented by Hydro Flask will open on April 6 and hold a competition window through April 9, 2023. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.