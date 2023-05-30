Krui Pro Qualifying Series 5000 and Pro Junior Events Set for South Sumatra This June

The World Surf League (WSL) Asia Pacific (APAC) is excited to announce that the Krui Pro men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 and Pro Junior events will return to South Sumatra from June 12-18 at one of Asia's best lefthand pointbreaks. The event will be co-sanctioned across the Asia and Australia / Oceania region and has already attracted over 200 competitors.

The event will once again be held at the perfect lefthander of Ujung Bocur, which offers competitors long walls, deep tubes and plenty of opportunity for excellent surfing. As one of the most perfect waves on the QS calendar, over the years the Krui Pro has attracted some of the biggest names in surfing, most notably three-time WSL Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) at the 2019 event. Last year saw former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Jesse Mendes (BRA) take the win along with a solid showing from Sophie McCulloch (AUS) who is set to return in 2023.

"WSL is thrilled to return to Sumatra, Indonesia for the highly anticipated Krui Pro," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "Ujung Bocur is one of the world's premier left-handers and to see surfers from the Asia and Australia / Oceania regions ignite their qualification campaigns here each year is always a standout on the regional calendar. The continued success of this event is a testament not only to the wave's remarkable quality but also to the extraordinary partnership forged between WSL, the Asian Surf Cooperative (ASC), and the Government of Pesisir Barat (West Coast) since its inception in 2016."

"We are very proud to support the Krui Pro each year," says Regent Dr. Agus Istiqlal. "Our support of this event has had a multiplier effect and increased the economic inflow to the tourism sector in the regency, as well as for the province of Lampung and even to the national level. Certainly, this event greatly impacts the welfare of the surrounding community, especially the many local businesses, and we look forward each year to welcoming the competitors back to enjoy our waves, culture, and beautiful surroundings."

Head of Tourism I Nyoman Setiawan added, "With this WSL event being held in Krui regularly since 2017, the number of surfer tourist visits continues to increase yearly. Our Pesisir Barat regency is an area that has become a role model for the development of surfing in Indonesia, primarily because Regent Dr. Agus Istiqlal has been so consistent in supporting the Krui Pro and promoting the regency's tourism."

Asia Surfing Cooperative's (ASC) Tipi Jabrik is both proud and thankful, looking back on the success of the Krui Pro; "When we first proposed this event to Regent Agus Istiqlal back in 2016, we know the great potential the area had for both a perfect competition location and an amazing place to surf, due to its variety of quality waves and beautiful setups. And here we are now in 2023, having our second QS 5000 and Pro Junior, all starting from a small QS 1000 in 2017. Our biggest thanks go out to Regent Agus Istiqlal for his trust and support, as without his ongoing dedication this event would not be the success story that it has become."

The 2023 Krui Pro will run at Ujung Bocur from June 12-18.