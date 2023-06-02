Competitors Ready For PADROL Longboard Classic in Bali

Over 70 of Asia's best male and female longboarders are now standing by in Bali for the PADROL Longboard Classic World Surf Leauge (WSL) Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) event, which is set to kick off tomorrow at Halfway Kuta Beach on the tropical paradise island of Bali. This is the final qualifying event for the Asian Region's up-and-coming longboard competitors, who are all looking to take the top spot in the rankings in order to join the 2023 WSL World Longboard Tour (WLT).
Holding the two top spots coming into the event are Natsumi Taoka (JPN) and Rogelio "Jay-R" Esquievel (PHL). The number two spots are held by Hiroka Yoshikawa (JPN) in the women's and Taka Inoue (JPN) in the men's divisions.
"This is only my second time surfing at Halfway, but I'm already feeling very comfortable here," said Yoshikawa. "I normally surf beach breaks in Japan, and my father shapes my boards. I really love surfing with single fins, trying to surf with the most style and grace. I'm so excited to compete in this first WSL Longboard event in Bali, and I hope I can come away with the win."
Representing Indonesia in third place on the rankings is Deni Pirdaus (IDN), and in the women's are Daisy Valdez (PHL) and Sakura Inoue (JPN) with equal in third place.
When asked about winning the event and a ticket to the World Longboard Championship Tour, Pirdaus said, "I know it will be difficult because there are lots of good longboarders entered, but I will give my all and try my best. Getting on the Tour would mean so much, as I can surf and compete with world-class longboarders and my idols. I'm proud to represent Indonesia and we can all do well in the event."
The forecast for the competition is calling for small surf in the waist to chest-high range with light to moderate cross-offshore trade winds, which should provide an excellent canvas for the competitors who will be focusing on performing their best traditional longboarding maneuvers on the beach breaks of Halfway Kuta.
With this promising forecast, event directors call for an early start tomorrow at 7:30 am local time.
The 2023 PADROL Longboard Classic LQS 1,000 will run at Halfway Kuta Beach in Bali on June 3-4 and is sponsored by PADROL, Mamaka by Ovolo Resort, and BGS and organized by the Asian Surf Cooperative and Halfway Kuta Boardriders.
