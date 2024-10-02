- WSL / Thomas Bennett
Siargao International Surfing Cup Upgrades to Qualifying Series 5000 Event in 2024

GENERAL LUNA, Siargao, Philippines (Thursday, October 3, 2024) - The Siargao International Surfing Cup, at the perfect peak of Cloud 9 in the Philippines, returns bigger and better in 2024. The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) event upgrades from a QS 3000 to a QS 5000 and is expected to attract a massive field of international competitors with the co-sanction, including the Australia, Oceania, and Asia regions.

John Mark Tokong at the Siargao Cloud 9 Surfing Cup John Mark Tokong will be one to watch when the QS returns to the Philippines. - WSL / Matt Power

"It's fantastic to see the Siargao International Surfing Cup event upgraded to a QS 5000 in 2024," said Andrew Stark, WSL APAC President. "Cloud 9 is one of the most perfect waves in the world, making this event a really exciting one for both competitors and fans. The World Surf League would like to thank Congressmen Bingo Matugas and Yeda Romualdez, Speaker Martin Romualdez, Philippines DOT Secretary Christina Frasco and Mayor Sol Matugas for their ongoing support of this event and for seeing the potential in the event and elevating it year after year."

Now in its 28th year, the Siargao International Surfing Cup is one of the longest-running international surfing events in Asia. Year after year, it attracts some of the best surfers in the world, all looking for the opportunity to score perfect slabbing barrels at Cloud 9 with only a couple of people out.

"It has been my dream to raise the Siargao International Surfing Cup to a QS 5000 before the end of my term as the Representative of Siargao Island," said Cong. Francisco Jose "Bingo" Matugas II, Representative 1st District Surigao Del Norte. "To see that dream come to fruition is more than fulfilling. This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire community, and I couldn't be prouder of what we have accomplished. Hosting a WSL QS 5000 event is not just an honour for Siargao but a recognition of the Philippines as a world-class surfing destination. Cloud 9 is known for its perfect waves, and this event will further solidify Siargao's place on the world surfing map."

Sunrise Cloud 9 perfection. - WSL / Bennett

"This event wouldn't be happening without the support of our partners-the local government of General Luna, the Department of Tourism, and the World Surf League. Together, we ensure a safe, thrilling, and successful competition that showcases not just the talent of surfers but the spirit of Siargao."

The 2024 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 4, 2024. For more information or to watch the event LIVE, head to WorldSurfLeague.com or download the free WSL App.

