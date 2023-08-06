India to Host First World Surf League Event This August

The World Surf League (WSL) is excited to announce its first-ever competition in India, which will run this August in Tamil Nadu, Mahabalipuram. The Tamil Nadu International Surf Open Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event will run from August 14 to August 20, 2023, and will welcome over 50 of the Asia region and 20 of India's, best up-and-coming surfers to the long right-handers of Mahabalipuram Beach.

"The WSL is absolutely thrilled to hold its first event in India," said WSL APAC President Andrew Stark. "India's expansive coastline boasts world-class waves and a burgeoning domestic surf culture. The enthusiasm from locals is remarkable, and we eagerly anticipate exploring the waves at Mahabalipuram Beach. The high-performance wave looks perfect for competition. Our partners share our excitement and genuine passion for surfing, and we look forward to building strong relationships in the future. We are committed to exploring and bringing to life emerging surf regions throughout the world like India."

Mahabalipuram Beach is a long righthand sandbar that breaks off a man-made rock wall, built to protect the Mahabalipuram Shore Temple. The wave peels for over 100 metres and offers multiple sections for high-performance rail surfing, aerials and even the odd tube ride. The location has hosted several national and international amateur events, run by the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association and the Surfing Federation of India who have been pivotal partners of the WSL in bringing this QS event to life.

"It is an honour for India to host the World Surf League for the very first time," said Arun Vasu, President of the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association and Surfing Federation of India. "We are especially delighted as our selection as the host nation shows that we have established ourselves as an important destination on the international surfing scene. We will also have our Indian surfers participating, and we are proud of them all; among them, Ajeesh, Kishore, Ramesh and Srikanth are incredible talents to watch out for."

"Mahabalipuram itself is a unique cultural location that showcases classical South Indian architecture and history, and we are glad that visitors will be able to experience all of these offerings along with the thrills of the sport itself," Vasu Continued.

The inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open will run from August 14 - 20, 2023.