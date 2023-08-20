Coastal Edge ECSC Pro produced by Virginia Jaycees: 61 Years of Surfing History

What began as an amateur event for the local community of Virginia Beach, and the East Coast, has become the world's longest-running surf competition in history - surpassing the Rip Curl Bells Beach. Now in its 61st year, the Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) produced by Virginia Beach Jaycees welcomed the World Surf League into its competition in 2011 and has since formed a bond that's spanned 12 years.

The Coastal Edge ECSC produced by Virginia Beach Jaycees and WRV Outer Banks Pro QS 1,000s bring North America's Qualifying Series talents to the East Coast August 23 - September 3.

Though WSL competition was halted in 2020 and 2021, the event came back stronger than ever to feature women's Qualifying Series (QS) competition for the first time in its history with Alyssa Spencer adding her name to East Coast legend once more. Coastal Edge returns as the title sponsor along with the long-standing event production ran by Virginia Beach Jaycees taking front and center to bring QS competition back to the iconic 1st Street Jetty beginning August 23 - 27.

2011 - 2023: WSL's Involvement With Virginia Beach History

Alyssa Spencer cemented as Queen of the East Coast with seven WSL event wins, Jett Schilling earns a long-awaited breakthrough on the QS in comeback fashion, plus Owen Moss and current No. 1 Sawyer Lindblad earn valuable runner-ups.

In 2011, the WSL joined forces with Coastal Edge who welcomed in professional surfing to the historic event. A then men's QS 4-Star, the equivalent to a QS 4,000 today, and Pro Junior event, former Championship Tour (CT) star Kolohe Andino earned a massive win in the QS alongside fellow former CT standout Nat Young in the Pro Junior. The event ran in pumping hurricane swell that stands the test of time as one of the most iconic, and daunting, events to run at 1st Street Jetty.

The QS champions list includes three other competitors who earned their way to the illustrious CT, including Kanoa Igarashi, Keanu Asing, and Patrick Gudauskas. Also adding their names to that list, two of the East Coast's long-time qualification threats Evan Geiselman and Michael Dunphy have left their mark as ones to beat in Virginia Beach.

Kanoa Igarashi added his name to Virginia Beach history with a massive win that helped pave the way to his CT qualification. - WSL / John Ferguson

A proving stop on the North America QS season, 2022 victor Jett Schilling now contends among the world's elite looking to make their way to the CT through the hard-fought Challenger Series as the 2023 contingent look to join Schilling and fellow North American standouts to battle for CT qualification in 2024.

Zoe Benedetto finished with a Semifinal result and now looks for more in 2022 to back herself up on the Challenger Series. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

2022 added even more history to the long-standing event with the first women's QS competition running alongside the men. Now, the women are back with a new event victor set to be crowned and a formidable of rising talents looking to cement their name in East Coast legend.

An Event For the Community, By The Community

An enduring event, the Coastal Edge ECSC produced by Virginia Beach Jaycees receives thousands of attendees over its week of running. From sponsor activations to exhibitions of motorcross, BMX, and a weekend of concerts, the event producers have gone above and beyond to provide an experience for the community of Virginia Beach and tourists of all ages.

The non-profit volunteers and proud owners of the event, the Virginia Beach Jaycees have been mainly in the shadows producing their largest fundraiser and give-back to their community," said Coastal Edge ECSC General Manager Tony Pellino. "This year, a unique opportunity allowed them to share the spotlight with epic long term sponsor Coastal Edge as they team up to keep the tradition alive with a World Surf League QS 1,000."

The Coastal Edge ECSC produced by Virginia Beach Jaycees begins August 23 - 27 at 1st Street Jetty, Virginia Beach, Virginia.