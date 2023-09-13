Qualifying Series Action Kicks Off at Lagundri Bay For Nias Pro QS 5000

The 2023 Nias Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event is officially underway after competition started today at Lagundri Bay. It was a short day of action as the Women's Round of 40 was completed before a strong rain squall completely decimated conditions and forced the event to go on hold.

Ella McCaffray. - WSL / Tim Hain

Standing out in the two-to-three-foot wind-affected waves was Australia's Freya Prumm (AUS), who top-scored the day with an 11.33 (out of a possible 20) heat total, which included an excellent 8.00 point ride. Prumm was rewarded the top ride of the day for multiple vertical snaps as she headed into the Round of 32 ahead of American Ella McCaffray (USA), who progressed in the second spot.

"When I finished that wave, I was hoping for a six," Prumm said. It felt pretty good, but I think, given the context of the waves, it was worth a couple of extra points. I'll take it for sure, as it was a tough heat. Then I had to focus on getting another one, but I never really got into gear after that, so it was fortunate it was a big score. I've been here two times before this and haven't made a heat, so I put extra preparation in this time, knowing that my turns never really gelled with the wave. I was hoping for tubes, but maybe later if the wind cooperates. It's all good, though, because it means the extra preparation has actually helped, so it's good to find a bomb early and move up instead of down in the rankings this time."

Freya Prum. - WSL / Tim Hain

Other competitors to progress out of the Round of 40 and into the seeded Round of 32 included Australians Raya Campbell, Charli Hately (AUS), Isabella Campbell (AUS) and Rosie Smart (AUS), as well as Giada Ligadi (ITA) and Isabel Higgs (CRI).

After a strong rain squall smashed the area, the competition was put on hold and then called off for the day. All competitors have been asked to be on standby at 7:00 a.m. for a possible 7:30 a.m. start.

The 2023 Nias Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 and Pro Junior events will run from September 11 - 17 at Lagundri Bay, Nias, Indonesia.