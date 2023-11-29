Qualifying Series Competitors See Action to Start Off the Manokwari Pro QS 1000

The inaugural Manokwari Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS)1000 and Pro Junior event got underway today with the men's Round of 24 and women's Round of 12 seeing action in the beautiful blue waters off Amban Beach in two-to-three foot wind-affected waves.
After a morning opening ceremony by the Government of West Papua to welcome the WSL and the competitors and officially open the event, the action got underway.
Amban Beach - WSL / Tim Hain
Putra Hermawan (INA) showed great form with his aerial surfing, which earned him the top heat total of the day, first locking in a 7.33 (out of a possible 10) for a smooth air reverse after setting it up with a couple of snaps, then flying the tail even higher on another aerial for a solid 7.73, ending the heat with a total score of 15.06 (out of a possible 20).
"It was really fun out there, being with Tipi (Jabrik) and the other guys, and the waves lined up great for both turns and airs," said Hermawan. "After I made that first air-reverse, it gave me the confidence to go bigger on the next one, and so I just went for it. This is a great place. It's my first time here in Manokwari, and I'm really liking it a lot."
Putra Hermawan - WSL / Tim Hain
In the final men's heat of the round, it was Dhany Widianto (INA) stepping on the gas and then boosting a smooth air reverse to narrowly beat Hermawan's top score by a few decimal points, getting a 7.83 for the highest single wave score of the day.
Perennial QS warrior Oney Anwar (INA) and up-and-coming junior Westen Hirst (INA) also won their heats to advance into the Round of 16, with local's Papua Demara (INA) and Ben Maryen (INA), narrowly missing out on advancing, finishing in 3rd place in their heats.
In the Women's Round of 12, after her first wave of the heat scored a 6.00 to jump into the lead, Dhea Natasya (INA) took off again and went even bigger on her backhand turn to post the round's highest single-wave score of 6.67, ending the heat with a total heat score of 12.67. Natasya opted to stick to her backhand as she sees that as a strong point of her surfing.
"I think my backhand is better, and with this size of waves and because it's lined up really well, I knew if I just waited for the good ones, I could get good scores. It was fun out there, a bit windy, but still really good."
Dhea Natasya - WSL / Tim Hain
Cinta Hansel (INA), Imari Hearn (GBR), and Kya Heuer (INA) also progressed and will compete again in the Women's Quarterfinals.
Competition is likely to continue tomorrow, with a call to be made at 9:30 a.m. local time.
The 2023 Manokwari Pro QS 1000 and Pro Junior will run at Amban Beach in West Papua, Indonesia, from November 29 to December 3, 2023.
Qualifying Series Competitors See Action to Start Off the Manokwari Pro QS 1000
WSL
The inaugural Manokwari Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS)1000 and Pro Junior event got underway today with the men's Round of 24 and women's Round of 12 seeing action in the beautiful blue waters off Amban Beach in two-to-three foot wind-affected waves.
After a morning opening ceremony by the Government of West Papua to welcome the WSL and the competitors and officially open the event, the action got underway.Amban Beach - WSL / Tim Hain
Putra Hermawan (INA) showed great form with his aerial surfing, which earned him the top heat total of the day, first locking in a 7.33 (out of a possible 10) for a smooth air reverse after setting it up with a couple of snaps, then flying the tail even higher on another aerial for a solid 7.73, ending the heat with a total score of 15.06 (out of a possible 20).
"It was really fun out there, being with Tipi (Jabrik) and the other guys, and the waves lined up great for both turns and airs," said Hermawan. "After I made that first air-reverse, it gave me the confidence to go bigger on the next one, and so I just went for it. This is a great place. It's my first time here in Manokwari, and I'm really liking it a lot."Putra Hermawan - WSL / Tim Hain
In the final men's heat of the round, it was Dhany Widianto (INA) stepping on the gas and then boosting a smooth air reverse to narrowly beat Hermawan's top score by a few decimal points, getting a 7.83 for the highest single wave score of the day.
Perennial QS warrior Oney Anwar (INA) and up-and-coming junior Westen Hirst (INA) also won their heats to advance into the Round of 16, with local's Papua Demara (INA) and Ben Maryen (INA), narrowly missing out on advancing, finishing in 3rd place in their heats.
In the Women's Round of 12, after her first wave of the heat scored a 6.00 to jump into the lead, Dhea Natasya (INA) took off again and went even bigger on her backhand turn to post the round's highest single-wave score of 6.67, ending the heat with a total heat score of 12.67. Natasya opted to stick to her backhand as she sees that as a strong point of her surfing.
"I think my backhand is better, and with this size of waves and because it's lined up really well, I knew if I just waited for the good ones, I could get good scores. It was fun out there, a bit windy, but still really good."Dhea Natasya - WSL / Tim Hain
Cinta Hansel (INA), Imari Hearn (GBR), and Kya Heuer (INA) also progressed and will compete again in the Women's Quarterfinals.
Competition is likely to continue tomorrow, with a call to be made at 9:30 a.m. local time.
The 2023 Manokwari Pro QS 1000 and Pro Junior will run at Amban Beach in West Papua, Indonesia, from November 29 to December 3, 2023.
Asia
Event to Host WSL QS 1000 and JQS Event From November 29 - December 3 as the Perfect Peak at Amban Beach to Host the First WSL Event in
Ohhara exudes excellence in searing debut and Nakashio's backhand blasts earn nine-points, while four Koreans land LQS Semifinal berths and
Siheung Wave Park delivers magical moments, allowing Nanaho Tsuzuki and Kyan Yang to earn excellent heat totals, while Jomarie Ebueza sets
Over 120 competitors to compete in first ever Asia regional QS and first ever LQS event held in a Wave Park. Competition to start on
Pair Claim Biggest Wins of Their Careers at Jinzun Harbor as Amuro Tsuzuki and Joel Vaughan Finish Runner's Up and Competitors Honour
News
The 2023 WSL Longboard Tour season wildcard Liv Stokes showed she can hold her own among the world's best and now looks to kick off the
Defending event winner Taj Lindblad had one of the world's most memorable chair-ups and returns for more at Morro Rock among the North
The former CT elite Luana Silva decimated her Quarterfinal debut, earning an excellent 16.50 heat total in the process.
Maui's leading woman Nora Liotta started off her Haleiwa surge with a solid 15.10 heat total and is pressure-free in the last event of the