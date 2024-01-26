Quarterfinalists Locked In, Stakes Rise at SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by Surfing For Hope

The stakes are rising by the day at the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by Surfing For Hope, a North America Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 and Pro Junior. Pumping, five-to-seven foot swell tested competitors' abilities and many rose to the occasion with outstanding performances as men's and women's QS Round of 16 heats and men's Pro Junior Round of 32 finished in their entirety. Women's Pro Junior competition was called OFF for the day.

Barbados' standout talent Josh Burke threw everything into his Round of 16 heat for a near-perfect 9.10 and event best so far, 17.17 heat total, to steamroll toward the Quarterfinals with his goals set.

Burke's Ballistic Near-Perfection Garners Event's Best Showing

Valuable points rise each new round and heavyweight Round of 16 draws awaited both the men and women in Pismo Beach. But, it was Barbados' own Josh Burke who stamped his authority heading into the Quarterfinals with a near-perfect showcase. Burke's forehand power and progression were on full display, soaring his way to a 9.10 (out of a possible 10) and 17.17 (out of a possible 20), event-best so far, heat total.

"I feel good and those are the heats I like, hopefully I can do that again in the next one," said Burke. "My goal is to win the next heat and then hopefully this contest. I want to make the Challenger Series and eventually qualify for the CT. Thank you to my family and everyone supporting me back home, and enough respect to the Bathsheba community which is my other family to me."

Lucas Owston and Taj Lindblad made their presence known with convincing, excellent heat totals of their own, both garnering 16-points, alongside an in-form Alan Cleland to win their Round of 16 bouts for Quarterfinal appearances.

2023 standout Bella Kenworthy brought back her bravado with an excellent 8.00 and 14.67 heat total to smash her way into the Quarterfinals at Pismo Beach.

Kenworthy Goes Excellent to Surge Through Round of 16

Bella Kenworthy held firm and found her form with an excellent 8.00 on a searing righthander, providing her with multiple opportunities to showcase her forehand attack. Kenworthy enters this ranked No. 4 and now has the opportunity to capitalize, and put her name back into the mix of 2024 Challenger Series competitors.

"It feels really good and I'm happy to put a heat together," said Kenworthy. "That wave came right to me, I had priority, and it gave me two good sections so I was really happy. It'll be good to hang with my family today and probably go surf again to be ready for tomorrow."

Clutch performances from Leilani McGonagle, Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, and Zoe Chait earned them Round of 16 wins and Quarterfinal appearances with North America's Top 3 all eliminated today.

After a tough loss on the QS in Pismo Beach, Tosh Talbot regained his fire and posted an excellent 8.00 and 14.67 heat total to carry momentum into the Quarterfinals.

Talbot Stands Apart in Pro Junior Debut Alongside Kushner and More

The men's Pro Junior top seeds went to work after mixed results among the QS contingent in Pismo Beach.

Costa Rica's emerging talent Tosh Talbotmade his presence known with a sensational redemption heat after an early exit in the QS. Talbot's forehand attack led to an excellent 8.00 and 14.67 heat total, matching that of Kai Kushner (USA), and powered his way into the Quarterfinals to kickstart his 2024 run.

"I'm feeling really good and it felt good to get a couple waves in that heat," said Talbot. "I probably shouldn't have done that air with my knee but I can't hold back sometimes. I did a big turn on an end section to a wave and tore my MCL but I'm happy to be here. Now I'll go with everything I have into the next round."

Big showings from Owen Moss, Kai Kushner, Luke Guinaldo, Lucas Cassity, Cole McCaffray, Cannon Carr and Hayden Rodgers pushed them into the Quarterfinals to start the 2024 Pro Junior season.

Event organizers will reconvene for a 7:00 a.m. PST call to determine a possible 7:30 a.m. PDT start.

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach will open on January 22 and hold a competition window through January 28, 2024.

Shakeups and Marquee Showdowns Unravel

A showdown of North America's heavy-hitters provided a spectacle at the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by Surfing For Hope, a North America Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 and Pro Junior. The rankings are set to shuffle following notable eliminations in men's competition and the women's top seeds debuted in powerful form to complete their respective Round of 32 draws in their entirety. Pro Junior competition was called OFF for the day.

The reigning North America Regional Pro Junior victor Talia Swindal is looking to carry her recent Pro Junior success into the QS and is making noise along the way with a 14.26 heat total in her Round of 32 debut.

Swindal Continues to Shine, Sears into Round of 16

Talia Swindal catapulted herself onto the scene in 2022 at this very event and continues to show she's a rising threat in North America. The recent SAMBAZON World Junior Championships Semifinalist, Swindal also sits at No. 5 on the rankings and showed she's ready for more with a 14.26 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Swindal looks to breakthrough in Pismo Beach for an opportunity to compete among the 2024 Challenger Series contenders.

"It was fun out there even though the conditions are changing so fast," said Swindal. "It's still the best Pismo Beach ever so no complaints. We're staying super close to the event which is nice. I can just wake up and go surf so it's the best. I just cruised before my heat, got an early morning surf, but then just hung around and watched some of the event to save my energy for the heat."

Reid Van Wagoner continues to show she's going to be a force in coming years in the jersey and delivered an excellent 8.00 in her QS debut.

Van Wagoner Breaks into Excellence, Dempfle-Olin Eyes More SLO CAL Success

One of Southern California's newcomers Reid Van Wagoner continues to find her footing among the QS contingent and garnered an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10). The teenager, Van Wagoner, has shown her ability to mix it up with some of the region's best on a longboard and also brings a spark to her QS opponents as she finds herself into the Round of 16 looking for her third Quarterfinal appearance.

"I was just trying to find the good waves and it was super fun," said Van Wagoner. "I'm so stoked we have waves and I'm so happy I got that little running left. I'm trying to do both longboard and shortboard as long as I can and I'm just traveling and living the best life right now, I'm super fortunate and just want to keep it going."

The 2023 SLO CAL Open Morro Bay victor Mathea Dempfle-Olin is back in SLO CAL looking for more and opened with a 7.67 to her name to push the standard in Pismo Beach.

Also earning marquee, Round of 32 debut heat wins, Mathea Dempfle-Olin looks for a SLO CAL sweep of her own and joins current North America No. 1 Zoe Benedetto, No. 2 Kirra Pinkerton, Noah Klapp, and opening day standout Eden Walla into the Round of 16.

The Brazilian Philippe Chagas turned in a showstopping performance with an 8.37 and 7.33 as Owen Moss also dropped the event's highest single-wave score of a 9.60 in their Round of 32 battle.

Chagas Breaks Loose Alongside Moss in Round of 32 Showdown

The Round of 32 witnessed some heavyweight bouts and a shakeup among the upper echelon of North America's rankings. With the Top 4 ranked competitors all eliminated in the Round of 32, the door is open for competitors to capitalize and all-important moves were made into the Round of 16.

Philippe Chagas put on a high-performance showcase, displaying his aerial antics and ability to lay down hefty maneuvers for an excellent 8.37 and 7.33. A stout battle for runner-up went to Owen Moss who dealt a near-perfect 9.60 to his opponents in the dying moments of their battle. Now, Chagas and Moss look to disrupt proceedings further and post big results of their own.

"That feels amazing, I've been putting in the sessions early in the morning and I felt like I'd surf on the high tide so I knew I'd have to wait for the bigger waves," said Chagas. "I lost pretty much the whole season last year just with a lot of personal things happening so I'm excited to really kick off the year here and then go to Barbados. My goal is the Challenger Series and doing the math I still have a chance and I've been doing amazing work with my team."

Oceanside's rising threat Lucas Owston made his presence known with a 14.60 heat total in a stacked affair with Kolohe Andino, Blayr Barton, and Kai Kushner.

Owston Carries Morro Bay Success Into Round of 16 at Pismo Beach

Recent SLO CAL Open Morro Bay runner-up Lucas Owston brought that bravado to Pismo Beach and put on another showcase of his forehand power. Owston found two gems to accrue a 14.60 heat total over a stacked Round of 32 battle featuring former Championship Tour (CT) veteran Kolohe Andino, Blayr Barton, and Kai Kushner. But, it was Oceanside's Owston who held firm as Kushner was able to maintain his place in the advancing position as both advanced into the critical Round of 16.

"A win here would mean a lot, it's a lot of points and good for your ratings but I'm just taking one heat at a time," said Owston. "My goals are to make the Challenger Series. But, also just to learn a lot. To Learn a lot about competing, myself, and just the game of it all."

Joining Chagas and Owston, Taro Watanabe, Jake Davis, defending event victor Dimitri Poulos, former CT competitor Lucca Mesinas, and Ryan Huckabee all advanced with big Round of 16 victories.

Event organizers will reconvene for a 7:00 a.m. PST call to determine a possible 7:30 a.m. PDT start.

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach will open on January 22 and hold a competition window through January 28, 2024.

Top Seeds Make Their Statements

Top seeds made their highly-anticipated debuts at the World Surf League (WSL) SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by Surfing For Hope, a North America Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 and Pro Junior, in dominant form with opening day stand outs looking to hold firm. Four-to-six foot, pulsing swell provided a showcase of action for the men's Round of 64. Women's QS, men's and women's Pro Junior competitions were called OFF for the day.

The 2023 SLO CAL Open Morro Bay victor put on a showcase of high-performance surfing in his Round of 64 debut with a 16.43 heat total.

Lindblad Lays into Excellent Heat in Dominant Debut, Leads Top Seeds Surge

A high-performance clinic by San Clemente, California's Taj Lindblad posted the event's best performance, garnering an excellent 16.43 (out of a possible 20) heat total in his Round of 64 debut. Lindblad's comfort in SLO CAL was on full display, taking control of the heat early and reinforcing his excellent 8.33 (out of a possible 10) with another 8.10. Now, Lindblad moves forward with his eyes on another SLO CAL title after winning the 2023 SLO CAL Open Morro Bay.

"I'm feeling good and it's a good confidence booster to have the rhythm out there," said Lindblad. "My coach always just tells me to catch waves because the heats I lose I only catch one or two waves. Thank you to Brother [Kolohe Andino] for lending me the board, it's the same one from Oceanside, so hopefully he doesn't take it back (laughs)."

The former SLO CAL Open Morro Bay victor Kei Kobayashi looks to one of the first to sweep the SLO CAL series and posted a 15.33 heat total, including an excellent 8.33, in the top-seeded Round of 64.

Opening Day Standout Kobayashi Steamrolls Through Round of 64

After a tough 2023, Kei Kobayashi found his form and spark with a 15.33 heat total to start the day's competition. Kobayashi's incredible air-reverse, followed by a combination of forehand turns, garnered an excellent 8.33 and surged into the Round of 32. Kobayashi also has a SLO CAL Open Morro Bay event win to his name and can be one of the first to sweep the series alongside the likes Lindblad and Taro Watanabe.

"I'm stoked, I feel like I haven't gotten over 12-points in a few years so it's nice to actually get some scores," said Kobayashi. "I switch boards mid-competition, normally I don't do that, but I rode this board yesterday and it went really good. I noticed it went a little flat where I started so I moved over and just a big thanks to Chad Wells, it's great having him in my corner and support from him, my family, and my girlfriend, it means a lot."

In a Round of 64 battle, Josh Burke found himself in fourth place with time running low and found a gem to unleash his signature flair and accrued an excellent 8.43 to catapult straight into the Round of 32.

Burke Delivers Stunner Under Pressure

One of the day's best showdowns unraveled in the Round of 64, Heat 11, featuring Josh Burke, Luke Guinaldo, Hagan Johnson, and Philippe Chagas. Johnson's aerial antics put him into the lead with each of his opponents accruing a mid-range score to keep pace. Burke's 6.20 had him sitting in fourth place as time dwindled and, gifted a Pismo Beach gem, through an all-or-nothing "club sandwich" maneuver and rode away for an excellent 8.43 to overtake the lead.

"I started out good and then everyone in the heat started dropping scores so I went to fourth and only needed a six so I held priority," said Burke. "On the wave I fell on I hesitated between maneuvers which caused me to fall so when I got the next one I just went for it. It felt like I was competing non-stop so it was good to step away and I was also injured for what felt like six months. Now I'm back and at 100 percent, I just dropped my edit 'West Indian Wonderland" so that was a lot of stress that's finally off my shoulders and I'm ready to give this event everything."

The 2023 Pro Junior event victor Levi Slawson enters this event ranked as North America's No. 1 and picked apart the Pismo Beach lineup with an excellent 8.00.

Slawson Pushes the Rankings Pace

One of North America's proven, emerging talents Levi Slawson earned his first WSL win on home soil here at the Pro Junior event in 2023 and returns as the current North America QS No. 1. Slawson found his form right away and garnered an excellent 8.00 later in the heat to secure his debut heat win. Now, Slawson looks to carry his momentum toward another big result and start pulling away from the pack.

"It's as good as Pismo gets you could say and I've surfed a lot of events over the last few months and just had to regroup myself and realize this is an important event," said Slawson. "You could always lose first heat so I had the goal of just making my first heat so I'm stoked. I've just been waiting to get the competition going and I'm super stoked for the rest of the week."

Newport Beach's own Parker Cohn laid down the best single-wave score of the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by Surfing Hope with an excellent 8.77 in the Round of 64, Heat 16.

But, Parker Cohnsaved the best for last and accrued an excellent 8.77, the best single-wave score of competition so far, to cement an all-important Round of 64 victory over former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Lucca Mesinas, who also advanced. Former CT veteran Kolohe Andino joins Round of 64 standouts John Mel, who won this event in 2021, former North America Regional QS victor Michael Dunphy, Lucas Owston, Alan Cleland, Tao Rodriguez, and more into the Round of 32 for all-important points.

Event organizers will reconvene for a 7:00 a.m. PST call to determine a possible 7:30 a.m. PDT start.

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach will open on January 22 and hold a competition window through January 28, 2024.

Women's Qualifying Series Contenders Debut Alongside Pro Junior Talents

The World Surf League (WSL) SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by Surfing For Hope, a North America Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 and Pro Junior, surged back into action with debuts from the women's QS contingent alongside the men's and women's Pro Junior fields. Three-to-four foot clean morning conditions held until variable winds made their way into the lineup with women's QS Round of 40, women's Pro Junior Round of 32, and men's Round of 48 finished in their entirety. Men's QS competition was called OFF for the day.

Half Moon Bay's own Zoe Chait delivered a progressive and powerful debut in Pismo Beach to steam into the top-seeded Round of 32.

Chait and Turner Turn It Up in QS Debuts

Emerging QS talent Zoe Chait showcased her power to overtake a Round of 40, debut heat win and garner a solid 12.43 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Half Moon Bay, California's own looks to build upon her growing career with a big result to kickstart the back half of the 2023/2024 season and showed she's up to task with a clutch performance.

"I knew I needed a small score, but I wanted to push it a little bit harder," said Chait. "I've been landing those turns this week so I felt confident in my equipment and just wanted to push my board a little harder. It's super cool to be on Matt Myers' crew with the boys and girls coming down every heat to support each other and get that confidence boost."

Huntington Beach's own Bailey Turner displayed her 2023 lessons learned with a Round of 40 victory to jumpstart her 2024 surge.

Bailey Turner provided glimpses of her potential throughout early rounds in her QS showings and did so again today with a dynamic forehand and backhand attack. The Huntington Beach, California competitor Turner builds upon the family name that has it's roots firmly in the area's surfing history and make noise all her own.

"The waves were super good and it's really cool to be surfing in this event," said Turner. "I just needed to find a bigger wave that had a better face to put a little more power into the turn and try to combo it. Thank you to my mom for getting me here and my brother, and also everyone watching at home."

An impressive showing from Olivia Storrernotched her an opening heat win before taking out her Pro Junior debut later in the day and is joined into the Round of 32 by Costa Rica's Rubiana Brownell.

The 13-year-old event threat Zoey Kaina showcased more of her potential with an impressive 7.50 and 13.67 heat total in her Round of 32 debut.

Kaina Makes Her Statement in 2024 Pro Junior Start

The Pro Juniors made their 2024 starts and a showcase of what North America's future contenders have to offer was on full display with dynamic performances.

Zoey Kaina, 13, started getting more WSL reps in during the 2023 season and continues to show she will be one to watch this year. Kaina's forehand attack led to an impressive 7.50 and 13.67 heat total. Now, Kaina prepares for a Pro Junior Quarterfinal and Round of 32 QS debut when competition resumes.

"The goal always is to start out with a good wave and get some good combinations and it was super fun out there," said Kaina. "My goals this event is to try my best in every heat and just have fun. Thank you to my family, my friends, and my sponsors for supporting me and watching."

Talia Swindal enjoyed her best competitive year to date in 2023 and looks to continue that into the 2024 season among her Pro Junior contenders, starting with a Round of 32 victory at the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by Surfing For Hope.

Brilliant showings from reigning North America Regional Pro Junior victor Talia Swindal, proven competitive threats Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, who earned an excellent 8.17 single-wave score, and Lanea Mons, and more pushed them into the Quarterfinals.

Kai Williams brought the gusto from his QS performance and pushed the envelope with a 7.83 in his Round of 48 debut.

Williams Redeems Himself with Pro Junior Success

Opening up the day's action, men's Pro Junior competitors provided moments of magic in the clean, morning conditions to determine who joined the top-seeded Round of 32.

Kai Williams led the surge into the Round of 32 with a powerful performance on his backhand attack, accruing a 7.83. For Wiliams, a tough loss in his QS run provided the spark for his resurgence among the top North America Pro Juniors 20 and under.

"There's a ton of good waves up here and I'm just balancing school and surfing which is kind of hard but I make it work," said Williams. "When I was checking the waves before my heat I noticed those lefts and that was the game plan was to try and find them. My backhand is definitely my strength and I grew up surfing lefts on a pretty bad reef, but there's some fun lefts so it helped growing up there."

With three seconds left, Kepa Media was gifted a gem to capitalize on and go from third-to-first place to move into the Round of 32 at Pismo Beach.

More buzzer-beating performances from Kepa Mendia, Rex Hennings, and impressive displays from Blayr Barton, Greyson Grant, and more now prepare to take on North America's top-seeded Pro Juniors.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, January 24, to determine a possible 7:30 a.m. PST start to competition.

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach will open on January 22 and hold a competition window through January 28, 2024.

Event Threats Emerge on Opening Day

California's Central Coast showcased its different moods for opening day at the World Surf League (WSL) SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by Surfing For Hope and competitors rose to the occasion. Four-to-six foot, clean morning conditions dealt with rain squalls and building winds, but emerging event threats showed their adaptability to deliver a showcase with the men's Round of 112 and 96 finished in their entirety. Women's QS, men's and women's Pro Junior competition were called OFF for the day.

The formidable San Clemente competitor, Jake Davis, earned a 14.33 heat total including an excellent 8.50 (not shown) and now moves into the Round of 64 with plenty of steam.

Davis and Burke Take Control, Set the Standard on Opening Day

One of San Clemente, California's perennial event threats Jake Davis continued to show his prowess in the jersey and took to the air for an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10). Davis' return to competition and ability to overcome adversity remains nothing short of phenomenal as he looks to help push the rising San Clemente contingent.

"I knew I just needed to wait for a wave that had a little bit of a glassy face because the other guys would shoot for a wave that just didn't have much to it," said Davis. "After that I felt like it just set me up with a rhythm in the ocean. I'm just super happy, thankful and grateful and I'm excited for the rest of the contest."

Barbados' own Jacob Burke posted opening day's best performance a 15.07 with his dynamic forehand attack and now joins his brother, Josh, into the top-seeded Round of 64.

Far from the warm waters of his home island in Barbados, Jacob Burke put on a high-performance showcase on his forehand attack. Burke overtook a stacked heat including Manuel Selman, Philippe Chagas, and Kai Barton with an opening day's best 15.07 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Now, Burke prepares for the top-seeded Round of 64 where he joins his brother, Josh.

"It's fun and it got kind of tricky a few heats before mine so I was studying it and went into my heat looking for rights, but I kept finding rights so I was stoked," said Burke. "I knew that if I got runner-up in that heat I'd go against my brother so I wanted to win and avoid that (laughs). This is my magic board and I put it on ice while I free surf and only save it for heats."

Cory Arrambide earned a win on home soil on Pismo Beach's sands in 2017 and looks to continue tapping into the fountain of youth while showcasing his signature backhand power.

Former Event Winner Arrambide Starts Strong in Debut

Inaugural event winner Cory Arrambide continues to impress with his experience and ability to post numbers when needed, earning a 7.50 on a two-turn combination. The Ventura, California competitor is close to home and still has the hunger to compete when competitions are on the West Coast to remind everyone he still has his dynamic tendencies.

"I love surfing the events around California and have all the groms from Ventura here that I surf with every day so I'm stoked," said Arrambide. "It's funny, I was driving up thinking I'd go left more and try some airs but it's my backhand that keeps getting me scores so maybe I should stick to that (laughs). These events keep me young and it's fun to show the groms whose boss still (laughs). But, also to show them you can stay on and keep going so it's fun and keeps me young."

Virginia Beach's standout Blayr Barton put on a backhand showcase as he makes his statement returning from injury and looks for a big result to kickstart 2024.

Barton and More Bring The Flair in Opening Day Showcase

After sustaining a knee injury in 2023, Blayr Barton showed he's back looking for a big comeback of his own. The Virginia Beach, Virginia competitor's backhand power was on full display to accrue a 13.06 and showed a glimpse of his abilities in the jersey to move past his Round of 96 debut in winning form.

"It's really tricky right now and you just have to catch a lot more waves then usual to try and get the one," said Barton. "The current is pulling you out and you're constantly paddling to stay in the same spot. You have to really time it right and hit that critical section just right because it's pretty mushy but there's a wave out there to get a good score on."

The all-or-nothing competitor Jacob Szekely soared to one of the day's best single-scoring waves of a 7.67 before earning a second heat win in the Round of 96.

Event organizers will convene at 7:00 a.m. PST, Monday, January 22, to determine a possible 7:30 a.m. PST start to Pro Junior competition.

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach will open on January 22 and hold a competition window through January 28, 2024. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.