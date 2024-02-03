Longboarding Takes Centre Stage at Inaugural Baler International Pro

SABANG BEACH, Baler, Philippines (Saturday, February 3, 2024) - With beautiful, glassy, two-to-three foot surf delivering long walls to Sabang Beach, it was an easy decision to kick off competition for the World Surf League (WSL) Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) event on day three of the inaugural Baler International Pro. Men's Round of 40 and Round of 32 were completed, along with Women's Round of 20. The Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event was called off for the day.

Local Baler surfer Mark Serjay Aguila (PHL) shot himself from fourth place into first in the final 10 minutes of two separate heats today. One of the pioneers of longboarding in the area, Aguila's first victory of the day came in a tight all-Filipino Round of 40 heat where he was able to best fellow countrymen, Justin Ebueza (PHL), Joshua Bihasa (PHL) and Joeren Querijero (PHL). After multiple low-scoring rights had him sitting in fourth place for the first two thirds of the heat, Aguila found a 6.00 (out of a possible 10), on his first left, before backing it up two minutes later with a 6.20 to jump into the lead, much to the delight of the many friends and family members gathered to watch his first ever WSL heat surfed at home in Baler.

"I feel good," Aguila said. "But the second wave I didn't know what my score would be. I caught, I think, maybe five waves. I was relaxed there on the outside and I chose the waves and I gave it my all. I started surfing at 13-years-old. I was a shortboarder before, but I like longboarding. It's very fun and relaxing. I taught myself here in Baler. I watched videos of my idol Joel Tudor, because he logs, so I like him."

Dhany Widianto - WSL / Abdel Elecho

As he looks to extend his perfect record - having won all three LQS events previously entered - Rogelio Jr Esquievel (PHL) once again opened strong, posting the highest heat total of the event so far, 16.55 (out of a possible 20) to advance into the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Dhany Widianto (INA), who competes alongside Esquievel in both the shortboard and longboard divisions, found the first excellent heat total of his longboard career after executing some of the longest and most critical nose-rides of the day.

"The waves were a little bit hard because it's a little bit windy, but I got a couple good ones," Widianto said. "So fun with the boys. RJ (Chico Lopez) got a good one too. I want to beat Kai (Hamase) and JR (Esquievel), they're my inspiration and my idols."

Mara Lopez - WSL / Abdel Elecho

After an early exit in the QS 3000, 12-year-old Mara Lopez (PHL) was able to find redemption with a buzzer-beater in the LQS Round of 20. The promising junior surfer showcased her adaptability between craft, matching the longboard criteria of style, flow and grace to a tee, as she found the wave she needed to progress in the final minute. Taking out the heat was 11-year-old Ginger Caimi (ITA), who is coming off the back of the best result of her young career after making the Quarterfinals at the La Union International Pro.

Yeryong Lee - WSL / Abdel Elecho

Taking up surfing in late 2019, Yeryong Lee (KOR) came to the sport late in life, but barely four years later, surfing in her third competition ever, the Korean who lives in Guatemala, took out her very first heat win.

"It feels so weird, I don't know," Lee said. "Ever since I started I dreamt of competing on the WSL, but I never really saw myself in this position. I'm so stoked, very grateful. My nerves were all the way up. I was going in being like, deep breaths, you can do it, but my hands were (trembling), yeah, super nervous. I'm still nervous, but I think being nervous is being excited, and having something to be excited about is something to be happy about."

Competitors in each division have been asked to be on standby tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. for a possible 7:30 a.m. start.

The inaugural Baler International Pro will run at Sabang Beach from February 1 - 7.