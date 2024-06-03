Competitors Battle Huge Waves to Set Stage For Finals Day at 2024 Krui Pro QS 5000

The stage has been set for Finals Day at the Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000. Day 7 saw a short day of competition with the completion of the men's Quarterfinals and two heats of the women's Quarterfinals before the new building swell became too big and unruly, leaving competitors with minimal opportunity and the event organisers no choice but to go on standby. When the competition resumes tomorrow, it will be at the protected location of Krui Left. Competitors put on a show in six-to-eight-foot surf that built to eight-to-ten foot plus by day's end.

Jahly Stokes - WSL / Tim Hain

Western Australian upstart Willow Hardy (AUS) put on an impressive performance in her Quarterfinal matchup with Holly Williams (AUS), taking the win with a two-wave total of 13.83 (out of a possible 20). Hardy's scoreline included an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10) single wave score for a huge carve to snap with a massive air-drop to ride out of it. It was a total show of commitment and courage on a massive closeout section. Hardy will now take on Jahly Stokes (AUS) in the Semifinals after she also took a courageous win in the massive conditions.

"I really kind of underestimated how hard it was out here," said Hardy. "I knew I just had to commit to the section, and I was like, if I got a big score, maybe I could get through with just one wave. But I went so far down the point it took like 20 minutes to paddle back out. I asked the Jetski driver, ‘Am I going to make it back out?' I wasn't sure if I was ever going to get back out. There was so much water moving; that's what I didn't expect out there, so it's not so much about the size of the waves. It's about the amount of water pouring off the reef. It was insane. The sweep was next level."

Willow Hardy - WSL / Tim Hain

2022 World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle (AUS) continued his incredible charge towards Finals Day, once again posting the highest two-wave total of the Day with a 15.87. Earle's razor-sharp frontside attack was on point but was challenged by the impressive backside surfing of Dylan Moffat (AUS), who was able to post an excellent 8.00-point ride but couldn't back it up. Earle progressed into the Semifinals, where he will take on Kiwi veteran Billy Stairmand (NZL).

Aussie youngsters Taj Stokes (AUS) and Marlon Harrison (AUS) will go head to head in the Semifinals after each of them took solid wins in their respective Quarterfinals today at Ujung Bocur. Stokes was a highlight of the day, posting an 8.50 for one massive turn on a huge section before committing to a gigantic closeout hit that he wasn't able to make. If he did ride away from the closing maneuver, the score would have no doubt gone close to perfect.

Taj Stokes - WSL / Tim Hain

The 2024 Krui Pro QS 5000 and Pro Junior events will run at Ujung Bocur, South Sumatra, from May 28 to June 4.