Early Event Standouts Emerge at WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico

The World Surf League (WSL) WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, powered through opening day action. Men's Round of 104 and 96 provided moments of magic with aerial antics and power surfing before the high tide overtook the swell, forcing event organizers to call competition off following the Round of 96. Now, the men's top-seeded Round of 64 is set as women await their debuts.

The Southern California competitor Caleb Crozier stomped an air-reverse in the dying seconds of his WRV Outer Banks Pro debut to soar into the Round of 64 after building his foundation.

Caleb Crozier Takes Flight, Notches Round of 96 Debut Win

A clutch performance from Caleb Crozier took the Southern California competitor soaring into the Round of 64 with his last-second aerial antics. Crozier needed a 6.16 (out of a possible 10) as he took off for his last attempt, with the clock expiring after he was to his feet, and landed an air reverse to secure a 7.50 and heat win over an in-form Teo Grani, who also advanced.

"I was in shambles just thinking God give me one more wave and I'll do it," said Crozier. "I heard the countdown and thought I could two turns or just go and saw the section for an air. Went for it and thank God I landed it. To be able to build off confidence is a dream and I'm stoked to build the house from here. I was so bummed in my Virginia Beach heat just needing a wave after getting a good score so I'm stoked we have waves here, it's like a little Duranbah [Australia]."

The QS threat Tex Mitchell made his debut worthwhile, taking to the air for a day's best 7.50 and soaring toward the top-seeded Round of 64 with an early heat win.

Tex Mitchell Soars to Round of 64 with Early Success

Returning to the QS jersey in Virginia Beach and now the Outer Banks, Tex Mitchell (USA) reminded his opponents of his potential and boosted a straight air to set the tone in the Round of 96. Mitchell's early exit in Virginia Beach only fueled the young Californian toward his debut here at the WRV Outer Banks to match the day's best single-wave score of a 7.50.

"I was just trying to do turns and kept bogging so I was hoping I could get to that section and thankfully it gave me a little juice," said Mitchell. "I really like it here. There's a lot more scenery, cool vibes, good food, and the waves are super fun."

Cose Stoyanoff Stays Strong for East Coast Contingent

The East Coast's own Cose Stoyanoff put the field on early alert with a dynamic display of backhand surfing to accrue a 13.15 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Stoyanoff utilized his knowledge of this lineup, hailing from just up the highway in Virginia Beach and now looks for more against the top-seeded competitors.

"The pier bowl is so fun on my backhand and it feels good to see every wave I was doing better and better," said Stoyanoff. "I was stoked when I got here and saw there were waves. I'm stoked for the rest of the week. It looks like fun waves Saturday and Sunday so I'm looking forward to trying to make some heats to get there."

Also notching Round of 96 heat wins, Carl Burger, Kai Gale Grani, Giorgio Gomez, Jake Dodson, Makai Castle, Laird Lavik, Matton Bain, Sebastian Mendes, Eeli Timperi, Mason O'Toole, Logan Radd, Nicolás Epps, and Loyal Kenworthy all move into the Round of 64 with plenty of momentum.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. EDT for a possible 8:00 a.m. EDT.