North Shore Returns to Life for Big Performances Before Going XL at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000, contenders battled a rising swell at Haleiwa before the swell maxed out to call competition off for the day following men's Round of 96, Heat 5. Pristine, six-to-eight-foot sets provided a showcase of high-performance surfing for the women's Round of 28, Round of 24, and men's Round of 96, Heats 1 through 5, before 15-to-18-foot sets began pumping into the lineup. But, early event threats shined when the opportunity arose to kickstart competition.

A former victor at Sunset Beach, Nora Liotta showed her power at North Shore's famed Haleiwa to earn a 7.25 and Round of 28 victory to surge into the Quarterfinals.

Buzzer-Beater Stunner sends Legend Chandler to an Excellent Start

An incredible start from Legend Chandlerset the tone in men's Round of 96 competition after starting off strong, posting a 7.85 (out of a possible 10). But, with former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Dusty Payne, Brazil's backhand threat Philippe Chagas, and Kainaru Kato in the mix, Chandler quickly found himself in need of a big score to take control once more. After Payne's 8.75, a day's best single-wave score, and Chagas' 14.45 (out of a possible 20) heat total set the scale, Chandler locked into a gem and unleashed his forehand attack to post an 8.45 and 16.30 heat total in the dying moments.

"It's picking up and doubling up out there, it's pretty gnarly. I got my 7.85 on my first one then I got smoked in the middle of the heat on a big set," said Chandler. "But that last wave lined up perfect and I'm stoked to get the score. That was a mental heat. It was sick to surf with guys like Dusty out there when it's pumping."

An in-form Benji Brand (HAW) posted an excellent 8.50 on his backhand attack. - WSL / Tony Heff

Benji Brand's Backhand Power on Full Display

QS veteran and North Shore standout, Benji Brand put his signature power against the heavy waters of Haleiwa to post one of the day's highest single-wave scores of an 8.50, later matched by Merrik Mochkatel. Brand's backhand was precise, hitting each critical section throughout the heat and posting a 15.75 heat total to surge toward top seeds in the Round of 64.

Also, Mochkatel, Nikoa Gazzola, and Liam Wilson all earned valuable heat wins to kickstart their day before competition was called off for the day.

A former victor at Sunset Beach, Nora Liotta showed her power at North Shore's famed Haleiwa to earn a 7.25 and Round of 28 victory to surge into the Quarterfinals.

Nora Liotta Surges into the Quarterfinals

The women kicked off proceedings as the swell continued to rise nearly every new set to challenge competitors' comfort levels at Haleiwa.

Former Sunset Pro victor Nora Liotta showed she was up to the task, utilizing her powerful forehand to post a 7.25 and solid 12.50 heat total. Liotta may be out of striking distance from rejoining the Challenger Series, but the Maui, Hawaii, competitor is hoping to build toward next season with a big finish here.

"It was so nice to get in rhythm a little bit. I just came over last night so that was my first session other than before the heat so it was nice just to surf Haleiwa without a crowd," said Liotta. "It feels good to be onto the next round. It's awesome the women get to surf a wave this good for the last event of the year and I just want to finish it off strong."

Zoie Zeitz Overcomes Building Haleiwa Power in Debut Heat Win

Zoie Zietz (NDL) matched Liotta's 7.25 with power all her own. - WSL / Tony Heff

Emerging talents made their presence known with Zoie Zietz displacing major water in her Haleiwa start with a 7.25 of her own. Zietz's showcase to start the year, posting a 17.60 in her first heat of the season, continued as the swell picked up each heat. Now, the 15-year-old prepares for her third-straight, on-island Quarterfinal appearance.

"I waited so long and that wave came so I just took a deep breath and took off knowing it was a good one." said Zietz. "I rode out of that wave and heard it was a 7.25 so I thought I'd just sit on the inside and get my backup. Then I paddled back out to the lineup and the biggest set of the day at that point was coming so I just went for it and straightened out to end the heat. So I'm stoked to make it to the next day."

Also notching debut heat wins in the Round of 24, Skai Suitt and Puamakamae DeSoto charged into the Quarterfinals.

Following men's Round of 96, Heat 5, competition was called OFF for the day with Haleiwa maxing out as the swell continued to pulse. Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. HST for the next call.

"The surf has just gotten too big. It's 15-foot, plus and we had an 18-foot set just come through the lineup during that last heat," said Marty Thomas, Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Tour Manager. "It closed out the entire lineup here at Haleiwa. We got some good surf in this morning, but the swell is forecasted to increase all day so we'll make another call tomorrow morning."

The event window opens November 25 through December 7. Event organizers will select the best four days of the event window to run competition.