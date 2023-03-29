- WSL / Laurent Masurel
The 3W: Boardmasters

The iconic surfing & music festival Boardmasters Open returns from August 9-13, 2023 in Cornwall. Find out all you need to know about this event below!

What?

The tradition continues! For an eighth consecutive year the festival comes back with WSL Qualifying Series and Longboard divisions, men and women this summer. Boardmasters always launches the European summer season on the WSL tours and offers a great chance for surfers to build momentum at the start of this long leg of events.

Past winners here include the who's who of European professional surfing as well as international athletes coming to enjoy a piece of the British summer vibes. It's both an opportunity for local athletes to challenge some of the best competitors on the QS as well as for the British fans to feast on high-performance surfing on their local beach breaks.

2022 Boardmasters Highlights: Finals Crown Talented Winners at Fistral
1:30
The QS and LQS events at Boardmasters wrap up in fantastic fashion and crown four deserving winners in fun little waves at Fistral.

Of course the surfing is what we're headed to Cornwall for, but tens of thousands of visitors also make their way down these parts for the music festival. Huge headliners and a massive lineup thanks to multiple stages over at Watergate makes this an incredible three day experience on the cliffs overlooking the ocean.

Local tip: make sure you hit the Keg & Pasty if you're hungry for a delicious baked pie, the iconic Cornish Pasty, as well as ska and reggae tunes.

Where?

Fistral, simply said, the original home of British surfing. Situated in the far Southwest corner of the island, the region of Cornwall boasts miles and miles of coastline, battered by swells and winds in the winter, but home to beautiful little breaks in the summer.

Newquay Fistral contest site.Boardmasters Roxy 17 The iconic Fistral beach and Headland hotel. - WSL / Laurent Masurel

Fistral is a long stretch of sand with peaks all up and down the beach, often busy as the town nearby gets super crowded in summer. The event runs at North Fistral, just below the iconic Headland hotel, which leaves plenty of room for surf schools and free surfers to enjoy the rest of the beach.

When?

Tune in from August 9-13, 2023 and check out all the photos, videos and updates from Boardmasters right here!

In the meantime check out a selection of images from past editions of the surfing events at Boardmasters:

  • Aping Agudo (PHL)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    1 of 13
  • Alice Lemoigne (FRA)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    2 of 13
  • Ben Skinner (GBR)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    3 of 13
  • Crowd at Fistral Contest site
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    4 of 13
  • Edouard Delpero (FRA)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    5 of 13
  • Jetski rescue at Fiustral
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    6 of 13
  • Leon Glatzer (DEU)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    7 of 13
  • Lukas Skinner (GBR)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    8 of 13
  • Michael Lay (GBR)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    9 of 13
  • Natsumi Taoka (JPN)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    10 of 13
  • Ophelie Ah-Kouen (FRA)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    11 of 13
  • Rachel Presti (DEU)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    12 of 13
  • Tristan Guilbaud (FRA)
    - WSL / Laurent Masurel
    13 of 13
