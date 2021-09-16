Former Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Victors Ready for Oceanside Pier Arena

The World Surf League (WSL) is back at Oceanside, California's, Pier with the tenth annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000. This event continues to be a staple in the Oceanside surf community after fifteen years and joined the QS in 2012 to begin handing the now-sought after Super Girl cape with crucial qualification points along with it to the victor. Now, the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro provides the stepping stone with 3,000 points toward Challenger Series (CS) qualification.

Caitlin Simmers (R) and Lakey Peterson (L) earned a big win as 'Team Lakey' in 2020's specialty event as Simmers returns for sole glory this year. - WSL / Steinmetz / Super Girl Pro

The reigning Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro - 2020 specialty event - individual team victors of "Team Lakey" featured hometown hero Caitlin Simmers and 2019 World No. 3 Lakey Peterson - and the emerging phenom Simmers is back for more. Simmers, 15, ended the 2020/21' North America Regional QS season with her first-career QS win at the Jack's Surfboards Pro before heading to the Outer Banks for a Semifinal finish and is enjoying the moments as they come. "I've been watching the Super Girl since I was 8, so it was super sick to win last year," expressed Simmers. "I was bummed that there were no points and obviously would like to win again and get some points - a hometown win is definitely a bonus. I try not to worry too much about the upcoming events, and I've just been surfing Oceanside every day with my friends and family as usual."

The 17-year-old became the youngest competitor to claim the Nissan Super Girl Pro QS 6,000 and did so in amazing fashion.

San Clemente, California's, Samantha Sibley emerged with the Super Girl cape the last time valuable QS points were on offer in 2019 and now returns on the hunt for 3,000 points. Sibley, 19, dealt with a hefty blow in May of 2021 but the soon-to-be Challenger Series competitor overcame the hurdle with a new perspective and desire to compete.

"It would amazing to get another win, but I am trying to go into this event with no pressure on myself," said Sibley. "My only goal for this event is to have fun and enjoy putting the jersey back on again. This injury really made me take a few steps back. After going through the whole process of recovery I feel that I've become a stronger person. I've learned to be patient with myself." (Full Q&A here)

Tatiana Weston-Webb is fresh off a battle for the World Title and ready to keep her momentum charging. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

But, these victors will have to deal with a stacked field of competitors including former Super Girl Surf Pro victors such as now 5x WSL Champion after her Rip Curl WSL Finals victory, Olympic Gold Medalist, Carissa Moore, WSL Finals contender and Olympian Tatiana Weston-Webb, Sage Erickson, and among many more.

Moore secured her incredible fifth World Title just days ago and brings that momentum to Oceanside. - WSL / Pat Nolan

Moore brings her 'Moore Aloha Foundation' efforts to the shores of Oceanside following her incredible 5th World Title at Lower Trestles on Tuesday, September 14. The Oahu, Hawaii, competitor's foundation has its mission: The goal is simple, Moore Love. The mission is to encourage young females through the sport of surfing to be strong, confident and compassionate individuals.

A 7:30am PDT call will determine an 8:00am start to Round 1 action.

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000 will run September 17 - 19 at Oceanside Pier. Watch LIVE beginning Saturday, September 18 at www.WorldSurfLeague.com and www.SuperGirlPro.com, and twitch.tv/supergirlseries.

For more information, visit www.supergirlsurfpro.com and www.WorldSurfLeague.com. To connect via social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.