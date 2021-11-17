Phillip Island Pro QS1000 Brings Professional Surfing Back to the Bass Coast in 2022

World Surf League APAC and Surfing Victoria with the help of the Bass Coast Shire Council and the Victorian Government are stoked to announce that the Phillip Island Pro WSL Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 will return in 2022 bringing the next generation of pro surfers to the region.

After a one year hiatus due to the COVID19 pandemic, the event will move off its traditional November date and be held on February 10th until February 14th with the primary location of Cape Woolamai.

Bass Coast Shire Mayor, Cr Brett Tessari said that it was really exciting to see the local events calendar starting to fill up again.

"Our region has had a really challenging time over the last 18 months - our local economy relies heavily on events and visitation, so it's wonderful that this awesome event is returning to the shores of Cape Woolamai in 2022," Cr Tessari said.

One of the most wave rich regions in Australia, Phillip Island boasts a wide variety of waves from perfect beach breaks to powerful reef breaks.

The event will include a WSL QS1000 rated event for both Men and Women as well as the third and final round of the Victorian Open Series. The Victorian Indigenous Invitational will also continue the tradition at this event showcasing the best Indigenous Victorian surfers against each other in pumping waves.

"We are excited to welcome back surfers to Phillip Island from around the country" Surfing Victoria CEO Adam Robertson. "This event is an incredible opportunity for our up and coming junior surfers to get experience competing against season professionals from around the country."

The Phillip Island Pro will be the opening event of the World Surf League's 2022 Australian leg which will see the triumphant return of professional surfing in Australia with 10 regional events running up and down the east coast of the country between February and March.

"We can't wait for the Australian leg to get underway in 2022 and think Phillip Island in February will be the perfect place to kick it all off." Said WSL APAC Tour Manager Will Hayden-Smith. "I know how excited our competitors are to get back into the competition jersey and on behalf of them and surf fans everywhere we'd like to thank Surfing Victoria, The Bass Coast Shire and the Victorian Government for the ongoing support of professional surfing."

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

The Phillip Island Pro is presented by Bass Coast Shire Council and supported by the Victorian Government, Ramada Resort Phillip Island, Phillip Island Nature Parks, Cancer Council Sunscreen and VicHealth.