High Scores and Heavy Wipeouts on Day 2 of the Quiksilver Iquique Pro in Chile

Conditions improved on Wednesday for the continuation of the World Surf League (WSL) Men's QS 3000 Quiksilver Iquique Pro as powerful waves in the 3-5 foot range broke upon the shallow, rock-bottom slab at La Punta, in Iquique, Chile. The event's top seeds saw plenty of action, with deep tube-rides, high scores and some heavy wipeouts throughout the day.

A total of 24 heats were run on Day 2, which began with completion of the Round of 64 at the Men's Quiksilver Iquique Pro Junior. Martin Vidueira (CHL) was the first to achieve a high-score of a 9.00 on a deep tuberide to kick-off the action.

"It was a perfect barrel. There was a difficult section to get through in the beginning, but after that it opened up perfectly and when I saw the exit, I knew I was coming out," said Vidueira. "It was one of the best barrels I've ever gotten on a right. I'm from Pichilemu, in southern Chile, so I'm used to surfing lefts, but it's been great surfing here and I'm happy to advance."

Martin Vidueira (CHL) at the Quiksilver Iquique Pro Junior in Chile. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

17-year-old Heitor Mueller (BRA) is coming in hot after his first win on the Qualifying Series (QS) in Bahia, Brazil last week and continued his torrid pace in Iquique with a dominant win with a 15.27 heat total.

"The waves are great here, the rights are incredible and I'm stoked that I did well in my first heat here," said Mueller. "I got a good one to start with a big turn on the outside and finished well on the inside section for a 7.60. Then I caught another good one for a 7.67, so it was a solid start to the event."

Heitor Mueller (BRA) continues his stellar performance at the at the Quiksilver Iquique Pro in Chile. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

Mueller is double dipping on the Pro Junior while also leading the WSL South America regional rankings on the QS. He lost ground after Ryan Kainalo (BRA) overtook him in the rankings at the Quiksilver Iquique Pro QS 3000, but quickly regained the lead after his win in the afternoon.

The reigning WSL South America Pro Junior Champion Cauã Costa (BRA) has also been a force to be reckoned with. He surfed loose and aggressive at the same time, demolishing the waves he surfed in Heat 2 of the Round of 64, earning a 16.17 heat, including a 7.17 and a 9.00 on his two best rides.

"The wave here is really good and I'm happy I found those rights the put me in 1st place to advance," said Costa. "I really try to concentrate before every heat, but I also focus on a good warm-up, stretching and eating right so I can arrive at each contest at my best. So, all in all, it's all the work that I put in beforehand to achieve the results I'm getting in the water," concluded Costa.

Cauã Costa (BRA) in his heat win at the at the Pro Junior in Chile. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

However, once again it was Weslley Dantas (BRA) who earned the day's highest scores by blasting the lineup with his forceful backhand snaps, spraying buckets of water on each turn. Dantas only surfed three waves in his heat, earning an 8.80 and a 9.23 on his two best rides for an incredible 18.03 total (out of a possible 20 points).

"I think the waves are even better today. I found a really good one that opened up where I got that 9 and then another for an 8, so it feels good to get rewarded for surfing the way I did," declared Dantas. "I feel like I'm well prepared, the waves are good and all I have to do is let loose. I tried to get the best set waves, and thankfully everything is going according to plan. I want to thank everyone that's been helping me out and now I look forward to the next round."

Weslley Dantas (BRA) has put on a dominant performance in Chile. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

A call is set for 8:00 a.m. (GMT-4) on Thursday and competition is scheduled to begin with the Women's QS 3000 Roxy Iquique Pro, followed by the Women's Roxy Iquique Pro Junior and finalizing with the Round of 32 at the Men's Quiksilver Iquique Pro Junior. Watch all the action LIVE on the WSL Brasil channel on YouTube, WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app.