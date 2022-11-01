Competitors Prepare for the Phillip Island Pro QS1000 Kicking Off Tomorrow at Cape Woolamai

The Phillip Island Pro is set to kick off four days of surfing action on the Bass Coast tomorrow as over 50 surfers arrive for the WSL QS1000 rated event.

The event to be held from November 3-6 will include a World Surf League Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 rated event for both Men and Women as well as the Victorian round of the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle. The Victorian Indigenous Invitational will also continue the tradition at this event showcasing the best Indigenous Victorian surfers against each other in pumping waves.

Cape Woolmai will play as the promary location for this year's Phillip Island Pro. - WSL / Surfing Vic

The event will feature 2022 WSL Australia / Oceania Junior rankings champion Ellie Harrison (Barwon Heads, VIC).

"It's great to have an event in Victoria," said Harrison. "It really benefits the Victorian surfers looking to gain points. I'm really looking forward to surfing at Phillip Island, a place that I love which has amazing waves all around the island, such a beautiful location."

Harrison is coming off a red hot stint in Western Australia winning the Peel Pro Junior in Mandurah and the Cape Nautraliste QS1000 in Yallingup over the course of a week.

"I was really happy to win the Pro junior event and finish the year off winning the WSL junior series, and looking forward to heading to Worlds in January! I also won my first ever QS in WA as well so that was a bonus and huge confidence boost going into Phillip Island."

Ellie Harrison comes into her home state QS as one to watch in 2022. - WSL / Justin Majeks

Boasting some of the best waves in Australia, Phillip Island will allow surfers to gather points in the race for positions in the 2023 WSL Challenger Series.

"We are super excited to welcome the next crop of professional surfers to Victoria," said Surfing Victoria CEO Adam Robertson. "The event is a fantastic opportunity to not only showcase the incredible Victorian coastline but also allow our up and coming Victorian surfers to go against the best in the country."

This event is set for some classic Victorian conditions with a strong swell and gusty winds across the four days.

Competition is set to kick off tomorrow morning with the opening ceremony set for 7:30am at the Penguin Parade and first heat in the water at 8:00am.

The Phillip Island Pro is presented by Bass Coast Shire Council and supported by the Victorian Government, Phillip Island Nature Parks, QUIT Victoria, Cancer Council Sunscreen and Surfing Victoria.