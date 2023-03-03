- WSL / Glen Duffus
Competiton Gets Underway at Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000

Competition is off to a flying start at the 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 event, with the opening Rounds of the men's and women's running clean two-to-three foot surf at Maroubra Beach.

Past event winner Dakota Walters (AUS) found his grove in the Round of 64, where he notched up a convincing heat win, with the highest two-wave total of the event so far with a 15.44 (out of a possible 20).

"It was really fun out there today when the sets came through," said Walters. "I got lucky and found some nice rides that stood up. It's always good coming back to an event where I've had success in the past."

Dakoda Walters Dakoda Walters. - WSL / Glen Duffus

Charli Hurst (AUS) and Coco Cairns (AUS) had crucial wins in their Round of 32 heats; Hurst is currently sitting in 11th place and Cairns in 14th. The pair will both be looking for a win at Maroubra to make it into the top 8 and qualify for the Challenger Series in 2023.

"I'm so happy to have made it through my heat today and advance onto the next round. A win here would be massive for my confidence heading into the Sisstrelotion Central Coast Pro," said Hurst " Making it onto the Challenger Series is a goal of mine this year; hopefully, from there, I can go onto qualifying for the World Championship Tour."

Anne Dos Santos Anne Dos Santos - WSL / Glen Duffus

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000, will run from March 3 - 5.

- WSL / Bennett
Burritos and Barrels Scheduled for The 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro

The 2023 Regional Qualifying Series is set to return to Sydney for the Mad Mex Maroubra Pro This March.

- WSL / Shannon Hayes
Holly Williams and Soli Bailey Win 2023 Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro QS 1,000

Philippa Anderson and Ty Richardson Finish Runners-Up as Competitors Grind Out Finals Day in Small Surf at Birubi Beach.

- WSL / Shannon Hayes
Qualifying Series Action Continues on Opening Day of Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro

Birubi Beach Offers Small Clean Surf For Opening Rounds of Competition as Local Competitors Look Comfortable at Home on Day 1.

- WSL / Tom Bennett
Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro to Create Community and Competiton This February

Australia / Ocenia's Best Up and Comers to Return to Port Stephens for QS 1,000 event.

- WSL / Paul Danovaro
Saxon Reber and Jahly Stokes Take Top Honours at Lake Mac City Pro Junior

Redhead Beach Turns on Pristine Conditions on Finals Day as Reber takes the biggest win of his career as Stokes claims her second Pro

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
João Carvalho
Hang Loose Pro Contest é adiado na quinta-feira de mar gigante em Fernando de Noronha

O dia amanheceu com ondas de 8-12 pés na Cacimba do Padre

- WSL / WSL Latin America
WSL Latin America
Vuelve los Qualifying Series a las islas encantadas

Se confirma la segunda edición de la copa Sails of Change, Galápagos 2023, en San Cristóbal.

- WSL
Tatiana Weston-Webb's ROAD TO VICTORY at the 2022 MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the World Title in the previous year, Tatiana Weston-Webb demonstrated her unwavering

6:29
- WSL / Hiroshi Ichino
Competition Kicks Off at White Buffalo Hyuga Pro QS 3,000

Local Competitor's Progress On Opening Day of Competiton as the WSL Asia Regional Rankings Set for Shake-Up with Top Seed Ousted on Day 1.

