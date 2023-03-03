Competiton Gets Underway at Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000

Competition is off to a flying start at the 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 event, with the opening Rounds of the men's and women's running clean two-to-three foot surf at Maroubra Beach.

Past event winner Dakota Walters (AUS) found his grove in the Round of 64, where he notched up a convincing heat win, with the highest two-wave total of the event so far with a 15.44 (out of a possible 20).

"It was really fun out there today when the sets came through," said Walters. "I got lucky and found some nice rides that stood up. It's always good coming back to an event where I've had success in the past."

Dakoda Walters. - WSL / Glen Duffus

Charli Hurst (AUS) and Coco Cairns (AUS) had crucial wins in their Round of 32 heats; Hurst is currently sitting in 11th place and Cairns in 14th. The pair will both be looking for a win at Maroubra to make it into the top 8 and qualify for the Challenger Series in 2023.

"I'm so happy to have made it through my heat today and advance onto the next round. A win here would be massive for my confidence heading into the Sisstrelotion Central Coast Pro," said Hurst " Making it onto the Challenger Series is a goal of mine this year; hopefully, from there, I can go onto qualifying for the World Championship Tour."

Anne Dos Santos - WSL / Glen Duffus

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000, will run from March 3 - 5.