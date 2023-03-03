Burritos and Barrels Scheduled for The 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro

The 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro will see some of Australia's finest fin-flicking athletes compete for event three of the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series.

The elite three-day World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event will run between 3-5 March 2023 which will offer the local Eastern Suburbs community the opportunity to check out the scoreboard and enjoy the sunshine throughout the weekend.

As the third event scheduled for the NSW leg of the QS, the competitors with a goal to qualify for the Challenger Series will head into the water with grit and a sense of urgency to increase their QS ranking as the series nears to an end.

For family, friends, locals and spectators that pitch up their umbrellas and gear up to check out the incredible talent, the familiar smell of Mad Mex will have everyone's senses engaged. To celebrate the culture of surfing, Mad Mex confirmed that two rounds of burritos will make their way along the beach and into the hands of competitors and beachgoers to ensure everyone is fuelled up and ready to cheer.

Mad Mex GM of Marketing, Nick Cook, says the ongoing partnership with Surfing NSW is the perfect way to continue their support of sport, healthy living and encouraging the iconic Australian way of life.

"2023 marks the third consecutive year we've been part of the Mad Mex Maroubra Pro. We're very excited to support the team at Surfing NSW bring together the Pro Surf Series once again. The pathway for Australian surfers is strong and we're excited to play our part in supporting the next generation through not only this partnership, but our Fresh Fuel for Life program." Said Nick Cook.

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden shared the same sentiment as Nick and explained that it is Surfing NSW's mission to better the community through surfing and assist our elite athletes in achieving their goals.

"There is such a rich history of surfing in Maroubra and the Sydney region so it is a great privilege to host a QS event where each competitor can feel one step closer to becoming an Australian champion by surfing on the same waves that many elites have once surfed on themselves," Madden said.

The Mad Mex Maroubra Pro is the only QS event to be held in the Sydney region, a city that perfectly combines city living with the relaxed coastal, surfing culture. As many athletes reside in the area, many tourists also settle along the Sydney shoreline over the warmer months to soak up the waves and infectious energy.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The Mad Mex Maroubra Pro will also be available to watch via live webcast on the 4th and 5th of March thanks to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Mad Mex.