Day 2 of the 2023 Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented Mad Mex, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000, saw the women's opening rounds hit the water at Avoca. Tough conditions continued at Avoca, with the best up-and-coming females in the region making light work of the bumpy three-to-four foot surf on offer.
Anon Matsuoka - WSL / Shannon Hayes
Queensland competitor Raya Campbell (AUS) and Japan's Sara Wakita (JPN) were standouts on their way to the Round of 32 at Avoca Beach. In what was a slow heat in terms of opportunity, both surfers could find waves that allowed them to open up on the face and display some powerful surfing. Campbell progressed in the top spot with a two-wave combination of 13.60 (out of a possible 20).
"That was a very hard heat to surf; I think as the tide got higher, the ocean just seemed to take a break," Campbell said. "I just knew I had to make the most of my opportunities when the waves came through. I was so lucky that I found that 7.10 right towards the end of the heat."
Raya Campbell - WSL / Shannon Hayes
Today also saw top seeds Philippa Anderson (AUS), Anon Matsuoka (JPN), Holly Williams (AUS) and Nyxie Ryan (AUS) all progress on to the Round of 32.
Competition is set to continue tomorrow with a promising forecast on the cards; Avoca Beach will see another massive day for the Men's Round of 64.
The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
The 2023 Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000, will run from March 13 - 18.
Women's Opening Rounds Underway at The Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000
WSL
