Excellent Scores and Pumping Waves On Day 3 of The Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000

Day 3 of the 2023 Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented Mad Mex, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 saw plenty of action as the men's Round of 64 was greeted by pumping four-foot surf at Avoca Beach. Central Coast competitors and top seeds shone as massive scores were dropped to narrow the field.

Defending event winner at the Vissla Central Coast Pro, Kalani Ball (AUS), continued his strong connection with Avoca beach today, posting the highest two-wave total of the event so far with a 17.10 (out of a possible 20) combination. The Stanwell Park local looks to continue his strong form from the end of last year as he eyes a spot at the top tier in 2024.

"It felt great to be back competing at the Central Coast Pro, I was looking forward to putting the rashie back on," Ball said. "The waves were incredible today. I had to be strategic in my heat, but it was hard to contain my excitement. I always feel like I'm surfing my best when I'm not thinking about the qualification side and overcomplicating things."

Today we saw local legend Glenn Hall (AUS) put on another impressive performance along with North Shelly local Joel Vaughan (AUS). Other standout performers included Soli Bailey (AUS), George Pittar (AUS) and Sheldon Simkus (AUS).

The final few heats of the women's Round of 32 were also completed at Avoca Beach today, with season standouts Sarah Baum (RSA), Ellie Harrison (AUS) and Mirai Ikeda (JPN) all progressing to the round of 16.

The 2023 Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000, will run from March 13 - 18.