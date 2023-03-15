- WSL / Shannon Hayes
NewsAustralia/Oceania

Excellent Scores and Pumping Waves On Day 3 of The Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000

Day 3 of the 2023 Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented Mad Mex, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 saw plenty of action as the men's Round of 64 was greeted by pumping four-foot surf at Avoca Beach. Central Coast competitors and top seeds shone as massive scores were dropped to narrow the field.

George Pittar George Pittar - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Defending event winner at the Vissla Central Coast Pro, Kalani Ball (AUS), continued his strong connection with Avoca beach today, posting the highest two-wave total of the event so far with a 17.10 (out of a possible 20) combination. The Stanwell Park local looks to continue his strong form from the end of last year as he eyes a spot at the top tier in 2024.

"It felt great to be back competing at the Central Coast Pro, I was looking forward to putting the rashie back on," Ball said. "The waves were incredible today. I had to be strategic in my heat, but it was hard to contain my excitement. I always feel like I'm surfing my best when I'm not thinking about the qualification side and overcomplicating things."

Today we saw local legend Glenn Hall (AUS) put on another impressive performance along with North Shelly local Joel Vaughan (AUS). Other standout performers included Soli Bailey (AUS), George Pittar (AUS) and Sheldon Simkus (AUS).

Bronson Meydi Bronson Meydi - WSL / Shannon Hayes

The final few heats of the women's Round of 32 were also completed at Avoca Beach today, with season standouts Sarah Baum (RSA), Ellie Harrison (AUS) and Mirai Ikeda (JPN) all progressing to the round of 16.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000, will run from March 13 - 18.

Australia/Oceania

- WSL / Shannon Hayes
Women's Opening Rounds Underway at The Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000

Day 2 of Competition Sees Tough Conditions Continue at Avoca Beach as the International Field Eye Challenger Series Qualification.

- WSL / Shannon Hayes
Challenging Conditions Welcome Competitors On Day 1 of The Vissla & Sisstrevolotion Central Coast Pro

Competition Gets Underway at Avoca Beach For the Penultimate Event of the 2022/23 WSL APAC Regional Season as Australia / Oceania and

- WSL / Ethan Smith
Avoca Beach to Once Again Host The Final Event of The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series

The Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro is set to return to Avoca Beach this March and host the best up-and-coming talent from

- WSL / Dave Gleeson
Mason Schremmer and Max Weston Win Noosa Longboard Pro

Duo take their maiden WSL Wins in fun surf at the River Mouth, Noosa as the World Longboard Tour qualification race takes shape for the

- WSL / Bennett
Competition Kicks Off at Noosa Longboard Pro

Day 1 of competition sees solid performances in the men's Round of 16.

News

- WSL
ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS // MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal

The 17-year-old Caitlin Simmers claimed her first-ever Final appearance and CT victory, CT sophomore João Chianca's incredible redemption

4:55
- WSL
The Catch Up Finals Day | MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal

At the end of a pumping Finals Day at Supertubos, two budding superstars came away with their first career wins. Brazilian Joao Chianca

4:12
- WSL
Courtney Conlogue's Season-Saving, Runner-Up Finish In Portugal

1:46
- WSL
World No. 1 Jack Robinson Earns Second Final Of 2023, Extends Lead Over World's Best

Australian Jack Robinson, keeps his place atop the rankings heading into Bells Beach after nearly capping off a crazy comeback over João

1:14
- WSL
João Chianca Wins First CT With Near-Perfect Heat Over World No. 1

Saquarema's own CT Sophomore, João Chianca, goes almost perfect in the final with a dominating performance with barrel fest to claim

5:49

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download