Big Performances and Upsets At 2023 Buffalo City Nahoon Pro

BUFFALO CITY, East London, Eastern Cape (Saturday, 25 March 2023) - A big day of competition at the 2023 Buffalo City Nahoon Pro determined the Semi-finalists of the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 Men's and Juniors. The conditions improved throughout the day, offering fun and rippable waves.

Local knowledge at East London's Nahoon Reef always prevails and Daniel Emslie put on a clinic at his home break. Emslie first took down two of the front-runners on the regional rankings in Adin Masencamp and Connor Slijpen when he finished second behind Luke Van Wyk in the Round of 16 to advance to the Men's Quarterfinals.

Emslie went on to win two heats in the Juniors to book his spot in the Semi-finals, but his day wasn't done yet. Surfing his fourth heat of the day, Emslie had to face defending event winner Slade Prestwich in the Men's Quarters. With conditions improving throughout the day, Emslie still had lots left in the tank and showed his experience at Nahoon Reef. Picking off the best waves, his speed, power and flow scored him the two best rides and the highest heat total of the day with 17.16 (out of a possible 20).

"I couldn't be happier," Emslie reacted. "Having Slade in the draw is always going to be a threat, but the waves were firing this afternoon. It was my fourth heat of the day so I was tired, but thank God for the waves he gave me and I'm stoked."

Joining him in the Men's Semi-finals are Thomas Lindhorst, Luke Thompson and Max Elkington. Joshe Faulkner, who has been looking really strong during this event and fighting to requalify for the Challenger Series, unfortunately lost out to Thompson in the Quarterfinals.

In the Nahoon Pro Junior Men's Quarterfinals, Nate Colby overcame Luke Thompson in a tight battle to book his spot in the semis and will face Emslie, while Connor Slijpen will be up against Luc Lepront.

The Nahoon Pro Junior Women had a few of their own battles with Anastasia VenterAnastasia Venter narrowly defeating Louise Lepront. East London locals Zoë Steyn and Gemma Hanafey advanced in low-scoring heats, while Kira Hofmeyr delivered an upset when she eliminated Sarah Scott. Scott will have another chance to score points on the regional rankings in the Women's QS 1,000 Quarterfinals tomorrow.