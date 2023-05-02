Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior Set to Start Tomorrow at Tallebudgera

Over 100 of the Australia and Oceania region's best 20 and under surfers have descended on the Southern Gold Coast ahead of the 2023 Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior. The World Surf League (WSL) Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event will run between May 3 - 5 and play a massive part in qualifying competitors from the region for the 2023 WSL World Junior Championships.

This year's event has attracted some of the sport's most promising future stars, including Sierra Kerr (AUS), who will hope to lean on her local knowledge of the area and current World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle (AUS). Earle will be brimming with confidence heading into the event as he returns from his maiden WSL Championship Tour (CT) event appearance at the recent Western Australia Margaret River Pro, where he competed as a wildcard.

The contest will utilise a mobile format, with event organisers able to pick out the best location on the Southern Gold Coast on each day of competition. Given the forecast, Day 1 will likely get underway at Tallebudgera for the opening Rounds.

The Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior is set to kick off almost two straight weeks of epic professional surfing action with the 2023 WSL Challenger Series (CS) launching this Saturday at Snapper Rocks with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast Pro, which will see some of the sports biggest names do battle on the long rippable walls of Snapper Rocks.

The 2023 Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior will run from May 3 - 5 on the beautiful beaches of the Southern Gold Coast.