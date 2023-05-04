Finalists Decided at Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior

Finalists have been decided at the 2023 Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior, World Surf League (WSL) Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event after another massive day of action at Tallebudgera. Competitors raised the bar in challenging one-to-two foot surf to decide the final four men and final four women who will compete for the title at Snapper Rocks tomorrow.
Event Site at Tallebudgera. - WSL / Andrew Shield
Keira Buckpitt (AUS) has guaranteed her best finish in a Pro Junior event, booking a spot in the Final with a solid performance at Tallebudgera. Buckpitt posted the highest heat total in both the women's Quarterfinals and Semifinals with her fins-free, powerful approach.
"I'm so happy to make it to the finals and surf Snapper with only four people out," Buckpitt said. "To win this event would mean a lot. This is the first time I've made the finals, and that's what I'm most happy about, so whatever happens, happens."
Keira Buckpitt. - WSL / Andrew Shield
Zahli Kelly (AUS) was also in ominous form, also booking herself a spot in the Finals tomorrow at Snapper as she hopes to get some reps in before competing at the Challenger Series event this weekend. Kelly will be the most experienced campaigner in the Finals tomorrow as she and Buckpitt take on standouts Sierra Kerr (AUS) and Willow Hardy (AUS).
"I wanted to warm up at Snapper before the Challenger Series event to make the finals here is perfect," Kelly said. "This is my last year of juniors, so I'd be stoked to win this event -- It's been a while since I've won one, so It'd be great to win."
Pro Junior standout Lennix Smith continued to charge through the draw today, locking himself a spot in the Finals where he will take on first-time finalists Kayan Falvey (AUS), Braxon Holmstrom (AUS) and Luke Brumby (AUS) at Snapper Rocks tomorrow.
Luke Brumby. - WSL / Andrew Shield
The 2023 Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior will run from May 3 - 5 on the beautiful beaches of the Southern Gold Coast.
Finalists Decided at Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior
WSL
