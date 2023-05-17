PADROL Longboard Classic to Decide WSL Asia Region's World Longboard Tour Representatives for 2023

The World Surf League (WSL) Asia Pacific (APAC) is excited to announce the Asia Region's second Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1000 event of the 2023 season, the PADROL Longboard Classic in Bali. Halfway at Kuta Beach will be the host of this historical event, the first LQS ever to be held in Indonesia, from June 3 - 4.

"The World Surf League APAC is really excited to be ending our Longboard Qualifying Series in Bali, which is regarded as the centre of surfing in Asia," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "Kuta Beach offers up plenty of options for waves as well as its legendary beach with all types of food and entertainment - we love coming to Bali. And as this event will decide the Asia region's representatives on the World Longboard Tour (WLT) we're looking forward to witnessing some spectacular performances."

The 2023 PADROL Longboard Classic LQS event will be the final Longboard event in the Asia region in 2023, so will play a very important part in deciding the region's WLT representatives. After this LQS event, the top male and top female on the rankings will be awarded a spot on the 2023 WSL Longboard Tour, which will run in the second half of the year across four locations around the world. The 2023 Longboard Tour will conclude at the Malibu Longboard Championships, where the World Champions will be crowned.

Natsumi Taoka (JPN) and Jay R Esquivel (PHP) were the winners of the La Union International Pro LQS held in the Philippines back in January, and are both looking to repeat their wins in Bali.

Taoka is no stranger to Bali and is looking forward to making her charge for the top spot on the podium this June. "I'm so happy to be coming to Bali for this Padrol LQS event," said Taoka. "I come to Bali every year to practice because I love Bali and love surfing there so much. But this time I'm coming to compete, and it's really an important event for me as I must do well so I can compete again on the World Longboard Championship tour. I'll do my best, and enjoy the waves and the competition, that's for sure."

Title sponsor PADROL has been a long-time supporter of the longboarding genre in Asia, in both Japan and Bali, so welcomed the opportunity to get involved in the event.

"PADROL is very happy to sponsor the first-ever WSL longboard event in Indonesia, and having it at Kuta Beach is really great. This is the perfect opportunity to show our support for the longboarding community here in Asia, as it fits well with our goals. We are looking forward to welcoming Asia's best longboarders and having a great time here in Bali together," says PADROL Bali's Kei Arimoto.

The 2023 PADROL Longboard Classic LQS 1,000 will run at Halfway Kuta Beach in Bali on June 3-4 and is sponsored by PADROL, Mamaka by Ovolo Resort, and BGS and organized by the Asian Surf Cooperative and Halfway Kuta Boardriders.

For more information head to www.WorldSurfLeague.com or download the Free WSL App.