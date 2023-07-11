- WSL / ETHAN SMITH
NewsAustralia/Oceania

Marlon Harrison and Milla Brown Win 2023 Skullcandy Pro Junior

Milla Brown (AUS) and Marlon Harrison (AUS) have claimed emphatic victories at the 2023 Skullcandy Pro Junior, World Surf League (WSL) Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event. The pair overcame a huge field to win in super clean two-to-three-foot surf at Lennox Head.

15-year-old Milla Brown (AUS) showed she's a name to keep an eye on in future years as she took out her maiden Pro Junior title. After posting the highest heat total of the event yesterday (19.40 out of a possible 20 points), Brown returned to Lennox Head and proceeded to make light work of the great conditions. Milla posted a respectable 10.50 heat total to take the win ahead of perennial event standouts Rosie Smart (AUS), Sierra Kerr (AUS) and Isla Huppatz (AUS) who finished in second, third and fourth respectively. Brown also took out the under-18 division as part of the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

"This is the best day of my competitive career so far for sure," Brown said. "I didn't even expect to win one division let alone two, especially competing against people like Sierra (Kerr), who I think is one of the best surfers in the world. I was just stoked to compete against her. Looking forward I'm heading down to the NSW state titles, but hopefully, I can win more titles like this and eventually get onto the World Tour. That's the goal."

Marlon Harrison Marlon Harrison - WSL / Ethan Smith

Marlon Harrison (AUS) showed he was returning from injury stronger than ever, as he put on a last-second hero performance to claim the win in the Pro Junior division. With the final three seconds counting down and needing a decent score to overtake fellow Gold Coaster Rico Haybittle (AUS), Harrison took off on a windy righthander and executed a series of impressive snaps to post a solid 7.40 (out of a possible 10) wave score and cement his spot on the top of the winner's dais ahead of Haybittle, Tim Bain (AUS) and Oliver Ryssenbeek (AUS).

"I was hearing the countdown as I paddled into that final wave and I knew I had to get moving to make sure I got into it. I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to get it or not, but damn, it feels good to be back," said Harrison. "After getting injured before the World Juniors earlier this year, it feels good to just hit the refresh switch and keep gunning for that World Junior Title. I won the Under-12 division here at this event and I remember watching Kehu Butler win the Pro Junior and I just knew I wanted to do the same one day. I'm so happy."

The 2023 Skullcandy Pro Junior ran from July 8 - 11 at Lennox Head on the beautiful North Coast of New South Wales.

Australia/Oceania

News

