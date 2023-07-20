Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open Returns Bigger and Better in 2023

Over 200 of Asia's best surfers have arrived in Japan ahead of the 2023 Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open which has been upgraded to a World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event. The event will run from July 21 - 24 and be followed by the Ginza 78 Clinic Chiba Ichinomiya Open Pro Junior which will run from July 25 - 28.

This year has seen the event upgraded from a QS 1000 to a QS 3000 thanks to fresh investment from Bonsoy who continue to grow their support of the WSL and professional surfing across the Asia Pacific region. The new event rating means there are significant points on offer for Challenger Series qualification which has attracted some of the region's biggest names including local hopeful Hiroto Ohara (JPN) as well as WSL Asia regional rankings leaders Anon Matsuoka (JPN) and Rinta Oooto (JPN) to name a few.

"WSL is excited to be back in Chiba for another massive event," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "This location has hosted so many surfing events over the years and it really feels like the surfing capital of Japan. We're proud to see the event upgraded this year and can't wait to see Asia's best battle it out on their quest to the Challenger Series and eventually the elite Championship Tour. It's bound to be a great week of surfing here in Japan."

With small waves and clean conditions expected throughout the event window, Contest Directors will look to commence competition tomorrow and pick the eyes out of the best conditions on each day of the window.

