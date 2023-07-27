Pro Junior Action Takes Over Shida Point

The Pro surfing action has continued in Japan with the opening two days of the Ginza 78 Clinic Chiba Ichinomiya Open Pro Junior seeing some of Asia's best 20 and under surfers putting on epic performances at Shida Point. The Field has been narrowed to the Quarterfinalists on both the men's and the women's side with the event winner's to be crowned tomorrow.

Yuma Nagasawa. - WSL / Suzuki

Yuma Nagasawa (JPN) overcame Sho Matsubara (JPN) to book a spot in the Quartefinals along with Indonesian representative I Made Ariyan (INA) who will be the only non Japanese competitor battling on Finals Day.

QS 3000 winner Kana Nakashio (JPN) continued her solid run on home soil, posting another heat win to progress into the Semifinals along with prodigy Sky Brown (GBR).

"It has only 20 minutes in heat so needed ride each wave and waited from the right side was right decision. I was confident to make good score, really want to get double victory.