Competition Kicks Off at Siargao International Surfing Cup

Competition has kicked off at the 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event, with Cloud 9 turning on clean surf in the two-to-three foot range. Day 1 saw the opening Rounds of the men's competition run, with some of the event favourites turning on massive performances to set the stage for an epic week of competition.

Christian Araquil Christian Araquil - WSL / Tim Hain

One of Indonesia's next Championship Tour (CT) hopefuls, Ketut Agus (INA), put his powerful frontside rail game on display, posting a solid heat total of 13.25 (out of a possible 20) to progress into the Round of 32. Agus is competing at Cloud 9 for the first time since 2018 and hopes to go deeper into the draw in 2023 as he looks to find himself back on the Challenger Series in 2024.

"I came here in 2018, and even though the waves were amazing, I didn't have a great event," Agus said. "I hurt my ankle and got eliminated early. It's great to be back, though - it's such a fun place and perfect wave. I'm just planning to go out there and have fun."

Ketut Agus Ketut Agus - WSL / Tim Hain

The last heat of the day saw local legend Philmar Alipayo (PHL) put on the performance of the day, posting a 15.10 heat total that included a near-perfect 9.50 (out of a possible 10). Alipayo's massive score was earned for a massive backside ‘rodeo flip' aerial.

Earlier in the day, the Round of 90 ran with a full field of Filipino competitors battling. Kent Brain Solloso (PHL) was the standout of the Round, progressing into the Round of 64 with an impressive 14.00 point heat total.

The 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 3000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 1.

